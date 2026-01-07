David: A Visually Stunning Film Still Waiting for Its Theological Center

I took my two young children to watch David, their first movie in a theater. I’d been anticipating the film for some time, but was unsure how the experience itself would go, especially for my autistic son, who remained fully attentive throughout. Their sustained focus showed just how effectively the film combines breathtaking animation with compelling storytelling.

As Kyle Smith observes in a recent Wall Street Journal review, “Hollywood studios have developed a severe allergy to Bible stories,” favoring sequels to films like Inside Out, Zootopia, and Moana instead. In this environment, David, produced by Sunrise Animation Studios — which is not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and distributed by Angel Studios, represents a welcome breath of fresh air.

Most Christian parents either avoid theaters or feel the need to preview films themselves, but with David that is not necessary. It is a friendly, family-appropriate movie that can serve as a conversation starter with your kids, and for that, it is worth celebrating.

Cinematically Stunning

Beyond these family-friendly qualities, the film also impresses on a cinematic level. Some of its most memorable moments hint at God’s presence, while others stun with their visual grandeur.

Goliath’s introduction is a masterclass in animated craft: The filmmakers depict him as a colossal figure, with the commanding presence and regal bearing reminiscent of a Roman emperor. His pale skin, blonde hair, and booming voice combine to create a moment that is both visually stunning and dramatically unforgettable.

In contrast, quieter sequences subtly convey divine guidance. During David’s anointing, flames flicker and leaves stir while birds observe silently, creating a moment that feels significant and reverent. Later, as David selects stones by the stream, a small white butterfly lands on one, drawing his attention almost imperceptibly and suggesting that divine providence is at work.

Even during the tense confrontation with Goliath, David steps forward with calm determination, framed to convey courage rooted in faith. Together, these sequences showcase the film’s ability to balance tension with moments of reflective, spiritually resonant storytelling, all supported by colorful animation, expressive musicality, and carefully paced emotional beats that hold the audience’s attention.

A Likeable, but Whitewashed, Non-theological, David

The film’s David is presented as kind, caring, humble, courageous, faithful, and musically gifted — a portrayal that captures much of his biblical attractiveness and explains why he is likable for viewers and trusted by other characters. In the movie, as in Scripture, he is contrasted with Saul, who gradually becomes consumed by self-interest and jealousy.

While these characterizations are compelling, the film stops short of portraying David’s full biblical complexity. It concludes with him being welcomed as king with palm branches, omitting key events such as his adultery with Bathsheba, the orchestrated death of Uriah, and moments of deception or moral compromise earlier in his rise.

Theologically, David also serves as a type of Christ: Where David falters, Christ obeys perfectly. David’s life foreshadows the ultimate King, Jesus, who fulfills the promises of the Davidic covenant through perfect obedience, eternal reign, and redemptive work. By presenting David solely as a faith hero, the film leaves this theological dimension largely unexplored.

Although no sequel has yet been promised, the story of David extends far beyond this first movie. The producers have a golden opportunity to develop another animated installment that could explore these deeper theological layers, particularly how David’s character and kingship point forward to the coming Messiah. Subtle cues through dialogue, song, or visual storytelling could highlight both David’s human failings and his covenantal significance, helping viewers see both the depth of David’s humanity and the larger redemptive framework his life inhabits.

Viewers should also be aware that the film omits or alters several biblical details. Major events such as Saul’s death and David’s marriage to Michal, Saul’s daughter, are absent. In other instances, the film softens the biblical narrative for thematic effect — for example, portraying David as rescuing a lion rather than killing it while protecting his father’s sheep, as described in 1 Samuel 17:34–36. While these choices may serve the film’s tone and accessibility for children, they distance the story at points from the scriptural account and contribute to a portrayal of David that favors moral exemplarity over historical and theological complexity.

Where David’s Story Points Beyond Itself

Several biblical texts provide natural opportunities for a sequel to explore how David’s reign points beyond itself to the coming Messiah. Psalm 110:1 — “The Lord said to my Lord, Sit at my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool” — offers a particularly compelling moment to include, and Peter’s explanation in Acts 2:29–36 confirms that David “foresaw and spoke about the resurrection of the Christ” and that God has made Jesus “both Lord and Christ.”

Another significant text is Psalm 2, traditionally attributed to David, where God declares, “You are my Son; today I have begotten you. … As for me, I have set my King on Zion, my holy hill.” While David composed these words, they are inspired by God and point prophetically to the ultimate Son of God, who is from the Father, and whose reign brings refuge and blessing to all who trust Him. Integrating this text — or its themes — into a sequel could help viewers understand that David’s kingship not only inspires heroism but also foreshadows Christ’s perfect rule.

A third opportunity for a sequel would be to emphasize the eternal dimension of David’s kingship. Though David died, he trusted that God’s promise that one of his descendants would rule forever would be fulfilled (2 Sam. 7:12–16). Integrating this theme could help viewers see that David’s story is not just about human heroism and moral example, but about God’s covenantal plan culminating in Christ’s eternal reign (Acts 13:22–23). Emphasizing this promise-and-fulfillment motif would reinforce that the ultimate King extends far beyond the first movie’s timeline.

Opportunities for More

In sum, David is a visually and emotionally engaging film that brings biblical characters to life with artistry and heart. It captivates viewers through moments of spectacle, musicality, and spiritual resonance, presenting David as an appealing and relatable figure.

At the same time, the story hints at what remains to be explored: his moral complexity, his role in pointing toward Christ, and the ultimate fulfillment of the Davidic covenant. If these dimensions are embraced in future installments or adaptations, the David franchise could evolve into a two-part animated masterpiece that is both entertaining and theologically rich, offering viewers wonder alongside profound insight into God’s unfolding plan.

The film’s selective focus hints at what remains to be explored: his moral complexity, his role in pointing toward Christ, and the ultimate fulfillment of the Davidic covenant. If these dimensions are embraced in future installments or adaptations, the David franchise could evolve into a two-part animated achievement that is both entertaining and theologically rich, offering viewers wonder alongside profound insight into God’s unfolding plan.

— Bruno M. Sanchez is a Ph.D. candidate in Systematic Theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. Sanchez and his wife, Ana, have two children: Oliver, 7, and Maria, 3.