Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Downs Wingate, Remains Unbeaten

ANDERSON— Anderson continued its elite winning ways on Saturday with another dominant performance, this time a 73-60 victory over Wingate at Abney Athletic Center.

After a back and forth opening eight minutes, the Trojans 16-2 run aided the eight-point halftime lead. In the second half, the Trojans shot 42% from three and nailed eleven of thirteen free throws to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

A.J Wright led the team with 17 points, seven assists and eight rebounds while Osmar Garcia-Araujo scored 16 with three steals.

The 12-game win streak is the longest in school history since The Trojans posted nine straight wins in the 2009-2010 season. The streak has been so dominant, Anderson averages a 26-point scoring margin this season.

Elite shooting has aided the streak. The Trojans average 11 three’s per game (40%) and have shot 51% from the field this season.

Anderson, (12-0, 6-0) will remain No. 7 nationally until the next edition of the DII MBB rankings come out on Tuesday. Despite the historic start to the season, Anderson holds just a one game conference lead over Lenoir-Rhyne.

Anderson will host Coker (1-11, 0-6) on Wednesday, with another prime opportunity to extend its winning streak.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 86, UNC Asheville 83

CHARLESTON— The Bucs held off Asheville’s 12-2 run in the last minute of regulation to win their third straight and remain undefeated (7-0) at CSU Fieldhouse this season. UNC Asheville had three players score 21+ points, including Toyaz Solomon, who scored 34. Thankfully for Bucs’ fans, CSU had five players score 10+, including A’lahn Sumler, who led the team with 18 points.

Brycen Blaine scored 14 points and co-led the Buccaneers with seven rebounds. Charleston Southern shot 61% from the field in the second half, including 38% from three, which aided the victory. Despite five ties throughout the game, the Buccaneers never trailed.

Charleston Southern (11-6, 2-0) will continue their Big South gauntlet at Winthrop on Wednesday.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville University 70, Belmond Abbey 56

BELMONT— Jacob Brown’s double-double highlighted the Trailblazers’ double-digit victory over the Knights on Saturday afternoon at the Wheeler Center. The back-and-forth bout consisted of eight lead changes and four ties before North Greenville took control late in the first half.

Savion Brown led the team with 19 points.

North Greenville (6-4, 4-2) improved to second in the Northwest division of the Conference Carolinas. The Trailblazers will play at a non-conference Pain college on Monday.

Box Score