Men’s College Hoops: AU Pulls Away Late to Beat Mars Hill

MARS HILL— After 10 early lead changes, the Trojans pulled ahead late in the first half and never relinquished their lead, outlasting Mars Hall 75-66 Friday night at Stanford Arena. The Trojans have now won seven of their last eight against the Lions dating back to early 2022.

Rashawn Inglemon led the team with 24 points while Osmar Garcia-Araujo tied with five others with four rebounds. The 6’7’’ Junior has 20+ points in 3 of his last four games.

No. 5 Anderson (19-1, 13-1) is three games ahead of UVA Wise, Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne for the No. 1 seed in the South Atlantic Conference. The Trojans will host Newberry on Wednesday night.

Box Score