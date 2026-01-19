Men’s College Hoops: AU Streak Ends at 15 in Loss to UVA Wise

WISE—The steak is over at 15 games.

Anderson blew a nine-point halftime lead and lost its first game of the season at David J. Prior convocation Center on Saturday afternoon, falling to UVA Wise. The Trojans were held to just 67 points, their lowest mark all season. The team’s loss was the first since March 4, 2025, the final game of the previous season.

Anderson posted just a 32% field goal percentage in the second half.

Rashawn Inglemon led the team with 15 points. Osmar Garcia-Araujo nearly completed a triple-double with 14 points, and a team leading nine rebounds and nine assists. Third leading scorer, and starter Malachi Reeves fouled out in the final minute of the game.

No. 4 Anderson (15-1, 9-1) will play another tough matchup on Wednesday against No. 3 Lenior-Rhyne (15-3, 9-1). Anderson has lost three straight contests to the Bears.

Box score

___________

North Greenville 68, Shorter 63

TIGERVILLE— A back and forth bout which consisted of seven lead changes and five ties ended with a Trailblazers 13-2 run in the final two minutes to seal the game at Hayes Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Savion Brown posted a team leading 21 points while Jacob Brown pulled down a dozen rebounds.

Carter Bobbitt had another fantastic game with 19 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 3-4 from three. The Trailblazers shot 53% from the field in the second half.

North Greenville (9-6, 5-4) will play at Barton on Monday night.