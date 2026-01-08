Men’s College Hoops: AU Wins 13th Straight, Surges to No. 4 in Poll

ANDERSON— Anderson extended its historic win streak to 13 games with a 33-point route of Coker on Wednesday night, 88-55. Rashawn Inglemon led the Trojans with 22 points through 29 minutes while Osmar Garcia-Araujo and Caleb McAbee led the team with seven rebounds.

AU surged to No. 4 in the national poll as announced on Tuesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for games through Jan. 4, marking yet another program-best ranking as the Trojans continue to rewrite their record books.

The Trojans doubled up Coker in the first half, with a 48-24 lead at halftime.

Anderson (13-0, 7-0) will host division rival Tusculum on Saturday afternoon.

__________

Winthrop 81, Charleston Southern 77

ROCK HILL— The back-and-forth bout consisted of 12 ties and 14 lead changes, but the Eagles pulled away in the final two minutes to win at Winthrop Coliseum on Wednesday night.

A’lahn Sumler led the team with 22 points and four assists in 35 minutes. Luke Williams scored 12 points and led the Bucs with eight rebounds.

The Bucs improved their shooting percentage drastically after halftime, but still fell short. Charleston Southern (11-7, 2-1) will host High Point on Saturday afternoon.

__________

King 75, North Greenville 67

BRISTOL, Tenn.— North Greenville saw a 13-point second half deficit and stumbled to the finish in their seven-point loss at Student Center Complex on Wednesday night. Carter Bobbitt and Jacob Brown both secured double doubles, but the Trailblazers failed to capitalize on the phenomenal performances. Bobbitt’s 19 points and 12 rebounds both led the team.

North Greenville made just 63% of their free throws over 33 attempts.

North Greenville, (7-5, 4-3) will play at Chowan on Saturday afternoon.

__________

North Greenville 71, Paine 66

AUGUSTA, Ga.— North Greenville won its second straight against Paine college on Monday night in Augusta. The Trailblazers elite redshirt freshman and leading scorer Carter Bobbitt scored a collegiate high 29-points which led the team. Savion Brown scored 12 points and led the team with eight rebounds.

The Trailblazers used a 7-0 run within the final three minutes to seal the victory.

Bobbitt improved to 19.3 points and seven rebounds per game through 11 contests this season.

