Men’s College Hoops: Garcia-Araujo’s Triple-Double Leads AU to Win over E&H

ANDERSON— The seventh-ranked Anderson Trojans took the lead less than five minutes into the game and never gave it up, beating Emory & Henry 61-54 Friday night at Abney Athletic Center.

The 6-foot, 7-inch’ Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo notched his third triple-double of the season with a team leading 20 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes. With his elite performance, Araujo-Garcia retook the team lead with 300 points.

The former leader, Rashawn Inglemon, scored six in 31 minutes. Kadyn Dawkins scored 15 points and has scored 14+ in five of his last six games.

Anderson shot just 34% from the field but nailed 24 free throws. Anderson (17-1, 11-1) continues its record-breaking season at Wingate on Wednesday night.

Box Score

__________

Longwood 81, Charleston Southern 79

FARMVILLE— The Bucs lost the third game in overtime during their crushing five-game losing streak, this time at Joan Perry Brock Center on Friday night. Leading scorer A’lahn Sumler scored 2 points in the first half, and the Bucs were down 18 at halftime.

A roaring comeback, started by an 18-7 run to open the second half led by Sumler culminated in a tie game at the end of regulation. Sumler nailed a three pointer with twelve seconds remaining to tie the game.

After a back and forth nearly five minutes of overtime, Jaylen Benard made a layup on a fastbreak with nine seconds remaining which sealed the game.

Sumler scored 30 points and played 44 minutes but failed to record a rebound. Brycen Blaine scored 20 points and led the Bucs with nine rebounds. Six Buccaneers’ pulled down four rebounds each.

Charleston Southern (11-11, 2-5) will look to break its five game losing streak while hosting Radford on Thursday night.

Box Score