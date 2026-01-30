Men’s College Hoops: NGU’s Three Double-Doubles Spark Win over Converse

SPARTANBURG— North Greenville was carried by three double-doubles enroute to a 76-67 victory over Converse Thursday night at Tom & Tracy Hannah Gym.

The Trailblazers broke their four-game losing streak versus Converse over 362 days to improve to 3-8 all-time against the Valkyries.

Carter Bobbitt, Jacob Brown and Logan Parker all secured double-doubles. Bobbitt led the team with 21 points and 13 rebounds. The redshirt freshman secured his second straight double-double, and fourth this season.

Brown’s double-double was his fifth this season and first since January 7. Parker secured the first double-double of his collegiate career.

North Greenville (11-7, 6-5) will host Young Harris on Monday.

Radford 84, Charleston Southern 75

CHARLESTON— The Bucs fell behind late in the first half and never recovered on Thursday night at CSU Fieldhouse. The Bucs lost their 6th straight all in conference play after starting 2-0. Second leading Scorer A’lahn Sumler scored 28 points which led the team. Lase Olalere and Nate Brafford led the team with seven rebounds.

Brycen Blaine played just 19 minutes but scored 14 points.

Charleston Southern (11-12, 2-6) will look to break their losing streak on Saturday versus Gardner-Webb.

Anderson 65, Wingate 60

WINGATE— The Trojans overcame an 11-point deficit to topple Wingate Wednesday night at Cuddy Arena.

AU trailed by 13 during multiple points in the first half but came out on top in the end. Caleb McAbee came off the bench and scored 14 points which led Anderson over 31 minutes.

Sentinel Moore, Osmar Garcia-Araujo and AJ Wright co-led the team with six rebounds each.

Anderson (18-1, 12-1) has won three straight and will play at Mars Hill on Friday afternoon.

