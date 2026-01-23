Men’s College Hoops: Savion Brown Tops 1,000 Points, Leads NGU to Win over Paine College

TIGERVILLE— After a back and forth first half, the Trailblazers pulled ahead of the Paine College Lions with a 40-22 run in the final 15 minutes at Hayes Gymnasium on Wednesday night, emerging with an 82-67 win. Carter Bobbitt posted a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, both led the team.

Savion Brown scored 23 points while Jacob Brown pulled down nine rebounds. The Trailblazers posted a 52% field goal percentage in the second half. Savion Brown surpassed 1,000 career points in the game, becoming only the sixth NGU player to pass that plateau.

North Greenville (10-7, 5-5) will play at Converse on Wednesday night.

No. 7 Anderson 102, No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 96

HICKORY, N.C.—A new winning streak begins for the seventh-ranked Anderson Trojans.

The Trojans nine-point halftime lead held up to boost Anderson over conference rival Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday night at McCrorie Family stadium. The Trojans took the lead eight minutes into the game and never relinquished it.

Osmar Garcia-Araujo led the team with 25 points while Rashawn Inglemon scored 20. Kadyn Dawkins scored 17 points and co-led the Trojans with five rebounds.

Anderson (16-1, 10-1) will host Emory & Henry on Friday night.

Presbyterian 87, Charleston Southern 83

CLINTON— The Bucs lost their fourth straight Big South matchup on Wednesday night despite second-half comeback at Ross E. Templeton Center. A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points while Jessee Hafemeister scored 15 points and nine rebounds. Hafemeister was one rebound short of his second double-double this season.

Bucs star guard Brycen Blaine fouled out for the fourth time this season, this time with a minute left in the second half.

Charleston Southern (11-10, 2-4) will look to snap its four game losing streak on Friday night at Longwood.

