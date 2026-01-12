New and Noteworthy Books — January 2026

Spiritual Depression: Its Causes and Cure (Zondervan, 2016) by Martyn Lloyd-Jones

Spiritual Depression is one of the great classics of the modern church, diagnosing the causes of the unhappiness that many Christians experience and prescribing the practical care to lift your spirits and bring you freedom, power, and joy.

Written by a medical doctor by training and one of the great Christian teachers of the 20th century, Spiritual Depression — comprised of Lloyd-Jones’ greatest sermons on the topic — draws together his professional understanding of the mind with a profound understanding of biblical theology.

This work is ideal for any believer struggling with depression, church leaders ministering to their flock, friends and family members of loved ones who are going through a bleak period in their lives, anyone who wants to tap into the profound encouragement in God’s Word.

Rejoice and Tremble: The Surprising Good News of the Fear of the Lord (Crossway, 2021) by Michael Reeves

Fear is one of the strongest human emotions — and one that often baffles Christians. In the Bible, the picture can seem equally confusing: Is fear a good thing or a bad thing? And what does it mean to “fear the Lord”?

Reeves clears the clouds of confusion and shows that the fear of the Lord is not a negative thing at all, but an intensely delighted wondering at God, our Creator and Redeemer.

When the Darkness Will Not Lift: Doing What We Can While We Wait for God — and Joy (Crossway, 2006) by John Piper

Even the most faithful, focused Christians can encounter periods of depression and spiritual darkness when joy seems to stay just out of reach. It can happen because of sin, satanic assault, distressing circumstances, or hereditary and other physical causes. Piper aims to give some comfort and guidance to those experiencing spiritual darkness.

Triumphing Over Sinful Fear (Reformation Heritage, 2011) by John Flavel

How will you triumph when your heart is left trembling? To some degree, everyone experiences fear. It impacts the decisions we make and leaves us feeling helpless. Flavel begins this book by examining various fears and discussing general ways God governs it in this world. He then turns to sinful fear, explaining its causes and disastrous effects. This practical book will help you avoid making excuses for sinful fear and encourage you to trust in Christ’s commitment to settle His people’s feeble and trembling hearts.

John Bunyan and the Grace of Fearing God (P&R, 2016) by Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley

He was the author of the best-selling Christian book of all time. His Bible-saturated works have inspired generations of believers all over the world. And yet, as influential as it is, John Bunyan’s theology contains a unifying thread that is sorely neglected in the modern church: the vital importance of the fear of God.

Fearing God is seen by many as psychologically harmful — at odds with belief in a God of love. But Bunyan knew personally that the only freedom from a guilty fear of God’s wrath is a joyful, childlike fear of His holiness. Joel Beeke and Paul Smalley guide us through Bunyan’s life before exploring his writings to illuminate the true grace of fearing God.