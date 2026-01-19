Newest Hunt Book Tells of Annie’s “Amazing Adventures”

Ask any longtime Southern Baptist, “Who was Annie Armstrong?” and you’ll likely hear about an amazing missions pioneer who launched a women’s society to help spread the gospel to her nation … and the nations. In her latest book, Annie Armstrong’s Amazing Adventures (Courier Publishing, $20.00), Rosalie Hunt, an historian, retired missionary, and author of 11 books, recaptures the inspiring life of this remarkable woman who saw her work in missions as a gift to God. Over 150 years later, Armstrong’s legacy continues to shape Southern Baptist work through an annual offering to support North American missionaries.

“Annie broke new ground for Baptists and inspired thousands of fellow Baptists, young and old. Join me in exploring the life and heart of this amazing woman,” Hunt invites us. “She changed and shaped an entire denomination. Her life stands to inspire us to see just what God has in His plan for us as well.”

In her endorsement of Annie Armstrong’s Amazing Adventures, Woman’s Missionary Union Executive Director-Treasurer Sandy Wisdom-Martin writes, “Author Rosalie Hunt paints a vivid picture of a legacy movement that echoes through the ages. Rosalie crafts scenes so rich and clear you feel as though you are sitting in the middle of the dialogue. Pick up this book and step into the story. Relive the moments that made history.”

The newest member of Hunt’s missions collection for a new generation — and older Baptists as well — the series also includes Lottie Moon and the Silent Bell, Her Way: The Remarkable Story of Hephzibah Jenkins Townsend, and Bells and Tales, among others, published by Courier Publishing. These and other Rosalie Hunt titles are available through her website, www.rosaliehallhunt.com, as well as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. All proceeds go to Woman’s Missionary Union.