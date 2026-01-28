Preparing for the Unexpected in Your Worship Service

The choir was singing while we were in the middle of serving the Lord’s Supper one Sunday morning. The ushers were halfway down the middle aisle when the sanctuary’s rear doors flew open and a young man stepped in the aisle and began yelling.

“You are prophets of doom,” he shouted.

“This is a place of lies,” he exclaimed.

I was sitting in a corner of the room. Another associate pastor was in the other corner. Immediately, our eyes met and we rose, simultaneously moving toward the man.

The congregation was shocked. Some didn’t know what to think. Others thought it was a staged event.

It was not.

The other pastor and I were able to get the man’s arms and escort him out of the sanctuary.

By that time, a few others headed our way to provide assistance, and someone had already called the police.

When I watched the video of the disruption at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 18, I was reminded of this event that happened almost 20 years ago.

For the past decade or so, churches have been vigilant to raise up security teams and train them for active shooter situations.

This past weekend, churches were reminded that they need to expect the unexpected. Dealing with a service disruption should be on that list.

What are some practical ways church leaders can care for their congregation if they face a disruption?

Create a communication plan

If a person, or group of people, begin disrupting the service, churches should utilize communication pieces at ready disposal.

First, instructions could be shared through the church’s PA system. This would require careful thought as to who will speak, what they will say and how they will have quick access to a microphone.

Perhaps a well-thought-out script could be written and prepared so it is readily available, and the people running the sound board could be ready to read the script.

Second, most churches have screens. A slide could be prepared that would be posted on the screen advising the congregation on next steps.

This slide could be easily accessible on a computer desktop or in the weekly service slides so that it is ready at a moment’s notice.

Shepherding the shepherd

Another consideration is caring for the pastor or whoever is at the podium when a disruption begins. That person will be one of the most surprised in the room as he is focused on communicating information to the congregation when the disruption begins. We can all relate to the disorientation that comes when our thoughts are interrupted.

A point person should be assigned to shepherd the person on stage.

As we saw in Minneapolis, we are living in an age when what is happening in the room can also be playing out over the internet via livestream.

In a disruption, the people are not looking for dialogue. They want to steal the spotlight, elevate their cause and confuse those in attendance.

While Pastor Jonathan Parnell did a tremendous job of remaining focused on the gospel and caring for his church family in the Jan. 18 disruption at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn., we cannot all be sure we would react similarly in such a high-pressure moment.

A church should consider a point person assigned to help the pastor navigate the emotion of a disruption.

Remembering everyone

While the disruptors may be focused on what is happening in the church’s worship center, church leaders know there are other things happening in the church building.

From children’s ministries to all sorts of activities, most church buildings are busy places on Sunday mornings.

Churches need to have a communication plan that helps those outside the place where the disruption is happening be informed that an emergency is developing.

Since churches range in size and leadership structure, it’s best for you to figure out the appropriate plan for your church family.

If you are wondering where to start in developing a plan to care for your church, I’d encourage you to get in touch with your local association or state/regional convention. Generally, these folks already have resources and contacts that will help point you in the right direction.

— Brandon Porter serves as vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee.