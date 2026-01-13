Reaching Across State Lines for Life

Editor’s note: Sanctity of Life Sunday is Jan. 18.

As King David wrote in praise to God, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:13–14). These ancient words carry fresh urgency for the Church today. In a nation deeply divided over the question of when life deserves protection, Southern Baptists have a remarkable opportunity to cooperate together in defense of the most vulnerable among us.

Since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, the landscape of abortion in America has shifted dramatically. While many states have moved to protect preborn life, others have doubled down on making abortion available with few, if any, restrictions. This has created the troubling phenomenon of women increasingly traveling across state lines specifically to end the lives of the children within their wombs. Some states have even welcomed these mothers, inviting them to come for procedures that would be prohibited in their home states.

But where darkness advances, the light of Christ must shine brighter. Where confusion and fear drive desperate decisions, the Church must be present with compassion, truth, and tangible help. And where life hangs in the balance, the people of God must act.

That is why the ERLC has launched “Across State Lines,” a special emphasis of our Psalm 139 Project. For more than two decades, the Psalm 139 Project has partnered with individuals, churches, state conventions, and other SBC entities to place life-saving ultrasound machines in pregnancy resource centers throughout our nation. These machines represent more than medical technology — they are windows into the womb, allowing mothers to glimpse the tiny heart beating within them. Time and again, we’ve seen how that view can change hearts and save lives.

Now, through Across State Lines, we are focusing our efforts on pro-choice states where abortion remains legal and readily accessible. In these dark places, a pregnancy resource center equipped with ultrasound technology can shine a gospel light and make the difference between life and death.

We have already seen the fruit of this kind of cooperation. Texas Baptists partnered with us to place a machine in New Mexico. Alabama Baptists joined with us to equip a center in Anchorage, Alaska. More recently, a coalition of Tennessee Baptists, Alabama Baptists, the Baptist Churches of New England and Send Relief came together to place an ultrasound machine in Vermont, a state with few protections for the preborn. These partnerships represent the best of what Southern Baptists can accomplish when we work together across geographic and cultural lines.

We Southern Baptists are historically known for our cooperation. From the Cooperative Program to our mission boards to countless other joint efforts, we understand that we can accomplish far more together than any of us could accomplish alone. There is no better reason to come together than saving the lives of precious children made in the image of God.

Southern Baptists are missional people. We send missionaries across oceans to share the gospel in distant lands. We support church plants across the street from our own congregations. We understand that the Great Commission knows no borders. In the same way, I am asking those of you who live in states with strong pro-life protections to consider reaching across state lines with that same missional mindset. Women in crisis in your home states are traveling across those lines right now, often frightened, often feeling as though they have no other choice. And at the same time, women are alone in their own homes, taking an abortion pill because they wrongly believe that it is the key to getting their lives back on track.

But what if the lies of the enemy were instead met with hope, help and the love of Jesus offered by a Christian pregnancy center? That is our objective, and it’s why every dollar given to the Psalm 139 Project goes directly toward purchasing ultrasound machines and training the workers who use them. No Cooperative Program dollars are used.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month, and I can think of no better time for your church, your association, or your state convention to prayerfully consider how you might partner in this life-saving work. Perhaps the Lord is stirring your heart right now to reach beyond your own state’s borders. Perhaps your congregation is looking for a tangible way to make a difference for the cause of life. Perhaps this is the moment for your state convention to link arms with brothers and sisters in a state where protections for the unborn are tragically absent.

The everyday heroes who serve in pregnancy resource centers are doing invaluable and spiritually demanding work. They offer practical help to mothers and fathers while pointing to the hope of the gospel. The ERLC wants to come alongside these faithful servants by equipping them with the tools they need.

I invite you to join us. Together, let us reach across state lines with compassion and with the life-changing power of seeing a child, fearfully and wonderfully made, be allowed to live. Together, let us save lives and share the hope of Jesus.

To learn more or to give directly, visit erlc.com/give-to-save-lives-across-state-lines.

— Gary Hollingsworth, retired executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, is interim president of the SBC Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.