Unity, Missions, and Accountability Emphasized at Executive Board Meeting

The Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention met for the final time in 2025 in Columbia to wrap up the year and set their sights on 2026.

Led by Chairman Stephen Cannon, the day included committee meetings, ministry updates, staff recognitions, and elections for Executive Board officers.

Ryan Pack, 2026 Convention president and pastor of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo, introduced the Convention officers elected at the 2025 Annual Meeting. SCBaptists unanimously elected Cory Horton, senior pastor of Brushy Creek Baptist as the 2026 president-elect; Carey Caldwell, lead pastor of Bellview Baptist Church as 2026 vice president; and Marty Middleton, senior pastor of Fort Johnson Baptist Church as 2026 registration secretary.

He also shared more information on the theme of the 2026 Annual Meeting: “One.” He emphasized that the meeting would highlight unity in the gospel, between believers, and in the mission of SCBaptists. “In a polarized world, unity is something unique. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we have unity,” Pack said. The annual meeting takes place at Riverland Hills Baptist Church on Nov. 9–10.

Recognitions and Ministry Partner Updates

Each December, SCBaptist staff members are recognized based on tenure. This year, 12 individuals were recognized for their longstanding service, including Scott Smith, Baptist Collegiate Minister at Lander University. Smith has served in his role for 45 years at Lander, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate for his dedication to the university.

The board also recognized outgoing members and elected officers for 2026. John Goudelock was elected as chair, Don Cox was elected as vice chair, and Donna Williams was elected as secretary.

Several ministry partners brought reports and updates, including Evans Whitaker, president of Anderson University, and Nathan McCarthy, president and CEO of South Carolina Baptist Foundation.

Whitaker emphasized the challenging environment of Christian higher education nationally while celebrating accomplishments and financial stability of Anderson University, including that the university is on track to pay down a large sum of debt.

McCarthy discussed several success stories of churches using funding and lending strategies through the Baptist Foundation to advance the kingdom. “You’re not just investing in a return on money. You’re literally investing and growing the kingdom all over the world,” McCarthy said.

Executive Director-Treasurer Report

In his Executive Director-Treasurer report, Tony Wolfe presented a snapshot of his activity this year, highlighted Convention progress, and discussed the decision SCBaptists made regarding the South Carolina Baptist Ministry of Aging’s (SCBMA) Refocus Proposal.

Of note, Wolfe fulfilled 116 preaching or speaking engagements, and he held 101 ministry consultations. His work required travel to 69 cities across 13 states and two countries, including 48 cities within South Carolina.

Wolfe also reported that he dedicated significant time and energy to the SCBMA Refocus initiative, describing an 18-month period of working closely with the organization’s leadership to evaluate its financial viability, business model, and ministry strategy. At the annual meeting in November, messengers voted with 83 percent in the affirmative to sell the two retirement communities and reimagine the ministry model for senior adults.

— Anna Gardner is creative editor for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.