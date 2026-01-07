Why We Need Peter’s Letters More Than Ever

Lately, I’ve noticed a quiet anxiety settling over so many believers I know. It feels as if the world is coming undone, truth from Scripture is dismissed as outdated, and convictions that once brought respect now draw ridicule. I hear parents share their worries about raising children in this moment, and I see ministry leaders growing tired.

Maybe you’ve felt it, too: the weight of standing for Christ when the world seems to be drifting away. If so, you’re not alone. But here’s what encourages me: God hasn’t left us adrift. He’s given us exactly what we need — not a new plan, but an anchor, Jesus Christ, and a perspective we find in the life and letters of Peter.

The Fisherman Who Found His Anchor

Peter has always been one of my favorites. I see so much of myself in him — impulsive, passionate and sometimes stumbling. He’s the one who leapt out of the boat to walk on water, who promised Jesus everything, and then denied Him when it mattered most. Peter was brave enough to step out, but not always steady enough to stay afloat.

His story isn’t about getting it all right; it’s about meeting Jesus in the middle of our mess and finding grace that is stronger than our shame. I picture that morning on the Galilean shore, when the risen Jesus restored Peter with those simple words: “Feed my sheep” (John 21:17, CSB). The same man who once cowered in fear became a bold preacher. Later, Peter wrote two letters to believers who felt outnumbered and misunderstood. Maybe you know that feeling, too. His words still speak right into our world today.

1 Peter: Living Hope in a Hostile World

Peter begins his first letter with words that steady my heart: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Because of his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3, CSB). He was writing to believers who were looked down on for their faith, but instead of telling them to despair, he pointed them to hope — not just a vague wish, but a living hope anchored in the risen Jesus.

Our hope isn’t built on what the world thinks or who is in charge; it’s rooted in the resurrection. That changes how we walk through trials, how we witness and how we suffer. Peter reminds us that hardship shapes our faith, and that holiness still matters, even when others laugh at it (1 Peter 1:6–7, 15–16). He calls us to live in such a way that our integrity shines brighter than any accusation (1 Peter 2:12). In many ways, 1 Peter is a guidebook for those who feel like outsiders, showing us how to live with beauty and courage in a world that feels dark.

2 Peter: Standing Firm in the Truth

When Peter wrote his second letter, the challenges had changed. Persecution was still real, but now false teaching was creeping in, twisting the truth and calling compromise “freedom.” Maybe that sounds familiar to you. Peter’s answer was simple and strong: Keep growing in godliness, hold fast to the truth, and remember that Jesus is coming back.

He warns us about deception and urges us to make every effort to grow in faith, virtue, knowledge and love (2 Peter 1:5–7). “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief … . But based on his promise, we wait for new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness dwells” (2 Peter 3:10, 13, CSB). In a world where truth seems to shift, Peter points us back to what lasts forever.

Anchored in a Shifting Sea

We’re not sailing on smooth seas anymore. But Peter reminds us there’s no need to panic. The same Jesus who calmed the wind and waves is still right here with us. I think of Peter, sinking beneath the waves, and how Jesus reached out and pulled him up (Matt. 14:30–31). That picture steadies me when life feels chaotic. Sometimes I can almost hear Jesus saying, “Keep your eyes on Me.” Peter’s story and his letters show us that faith isn’t about escaping the storm, but about knowing who holds us steady.

To the mom trying to raise her children in truth: Don’t lose heart — you have a living hope.

To the believer who feels misunderstood: Stand firm in grace (1 Peter 5:12).

To the young woman tempted to give in: Be holy, because you belong to a holy God (1 Peter 1:16).

To the pastor or ministry leader: Shepherd God’s flock, and when the chief Shepherd appears, you’ll receive the unfading crown of glory (1 Peter 5:2, 4).

Returning to the Basics

Sometimes I think we in the church get so caught up in controversies that we lose sight of our simple calling. Peter brings us back to the basics: salvation, holiness, humility, hope. He reminds us that suffering comes before glory, that real leadership means serving, and that endurance is a sign of true faith. In a world full of outrage and confusion, Peter shows us how to keep going with grace and truth. Our strength to stand firm doesn’t come from ourselves — it comes from our Savior. Peter reminds us that we’re not home yet. We’re pilgrims on the way to glory, and that truth gives us courage to live and love with boldness.

Anchor Your Life to Jesus

If your heart feels shaky, you’re not broken — you’re just human. But you don’t have to drift. The same Jesus who anchored Peter can anchor you, too. We don’t need a new plan — we need the unchanging truth of Scripture and the steady heart of our Savior. “Though you have not seen him, you love him; though not seeing him now, you believe in him, and you rejoice with inexpressible and glorious joy” (1 Peter 1:8, CSB). That’s the life I long for: anchored, steady, and secure, no matter what storms may come.

— Marian Jordan Ellis is the author of Anchored: The Life and Letters of the Apostle Peter, a seven-week Bible study from Lifeway Women. Scripture quotations are from the Christian Standard Bible.