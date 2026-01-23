WMU’s board meeting underscores ‘meant for the mission’

Meant for the Mission, a two-year theme that will be woven throughout WMU curriculum beginning this fall, provided the backdrop for more than 20 different speakers who shared missions testimonies and illustrations of God’s faithfulness during WMU’s board meeting, Jan. 10–12.

Approximately 210 missions leaders from across the country gathered in Birmingham, Ala., where they participated in general sessions, 22 conference options designed to equip and inspire, interactive opportunities, and more.

“You, WMU, represent Southern Baptists’ higher standard of working together,” said Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board, via video. “Indeed, it is through the influence of the WMU that, even as a young pastor, I consistently heard the church commit to being laborers together with God. And still to this day, it’s because of WMU’s commitment to the Great Commission and your commitment to work cooperatively as Southern Baptists on mission that we’re seeing lives changed together.”

Todd Lafferty, executive vice president of the International Mission Board, said, “On behalf of the nearly 3,600 missionaries, along with their 2,900 children, serving in over 150 countries, I want to say thank you, Woman’s Missionary Union. Thank you for your passionate prayer, for educating the next generation of missionaries, and for your faithful stewardship of the Lottie Moon Offering. You know there is still a need to send and support missionaries because the great harvest awaits.”

Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board, encouraged, “It is more important than ever for us to stay focused on the mission. Thank you, WMU, for all God has done, is doing and will do through you.”

Lafferty and Ezell both expressed gratitude to WMU for their missions partnership and advocacy by helping to raise $207.2 million for the 2024 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering — a record high since WMU began the offering for international missions in 1888 — and $71.1 million for the 2025 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, which is the second highest total.

Peggy Darby, president of the WMU Foundation, highlighted ways the Foundation supported WMU and missions in the past year, including $242,474 in Second Century Fund grants given to state WMUs and national WMU for leadership development initiatives and $145,981 in scholarships with a priority given to children of IMB and NAMB missionaries and those seeking to pursue a Christian vocation.

Transitions in Leadership

Given Sandy Wisdom-Martin’s announcement on Dec. 10 of her intention to retire in January 2027 as executive director-treasurer and Connie Dixon ending her term as president in June 2026, their messages addressed aspects of healthy transitions in ministry.

The two national officers addressed aspects such as unity in transition, shared responsibility, servant leadership and how the mission matters most.

Wisdom-Martin acknowledged that many things can distract from the mission, but suggested “understanding your ‘why’” can help one maintain focus.

“Remind yourself every day of Who called you,” she said. “Purpose fuels perseverance.”

Wisdom-Martin also encouraged spending time in the Word and in prayer, honoring the Sabbath, seeking accountability, practicing gratitude and minimizing noise.

During the closing session on Jan. 12, Wisdom-Martin and Dixon talked about passing the torch on to the next generation of leaders, noting a significant generational shift in WMU leadership in recent years. Currently, the WMU executive board is comprised of 50 percent Baby Boomers, 28 percent Gen X and 22 percent Millennials. National WMU staff members represent 27 percent Baby Boomers, 46 percent Gen X and 27 percent Millennials.

They shared that, in times of transition, it is important to understand leaders are stewards of the ministry, not owners. WMU leaders are caretakers of God’s mission. The ministry belongs to the Lord, not a single individual.

“God has handed each of us a torch to bear during our lifetime,” said Dixon. “Today we need to make the decision that we will not allow pride or jealousy to keep us from passing it on to the next generation. After all, it wasn’t ours to begin with, it is God’s.”

Wisdom-Martin continued, “Passing the torch is something that should constantly be on our hearts and minds. In a relay, the torch does not belong to one runner forever. Its power is not diminished when it is passed. In fact, its reach is extended. We have been entrusted with a holy flame — the mission of God — a calling God ignited long before us. For a season, we carry it. We protect it. We run faithfully with it. And then, in God’s perfect timing, we place it into the hands of others He has prepared. Each of you has your own stretch of the race to run. You do so with the same light, the same mission, the same Lord who goes before you.”

Then they invited participants to pin each other with a historic WMU logo pin that features a torch and tell each person, “You were meant for the mission.”

Following the placement of pins, Wisdom-Martin concluded, “May we all remember the torch is not extinguished in the passing. It shines farther. May it be so.”

During WMU’s executive board meeting on Jan. 10, members approved:

A goal of $215 million for the 2026 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

A goal of $80 million for the 2027 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

The WMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting be held in Indianapolis, Ind., in June 2027 and in St. Louis, Mo., in June 2028 prior to the SBC Annual Meeting in the same locations.

The addition of Lindsey Boney III, controller, and Brent Kizzire, Business Growth Hub manager, as executive leaders of the organization.

— Julie Walters is corporate communication manager for national WMU.