Women’s College Hoops: AU Loses Heartbreaker to Wise

WISE, VA.—Anderson’s women’s basketball team (7-9,3-7 SAC) and UVA Wise (10-6,7-3 SAC) found themselves in two different very different halves in a 69-66 loss to UVA Wise Saturday night.

Wise outscored Anderson 20-13 after one quarter and 21-12 in the second quarter to lead 41-25 at halftime.

Anderson came out strong in the second half with a 14-10 third quarter win, followed by a 27-18 fourth quarter win, but they came up three points shy. Ciara Harris finish with a strong 18 points. She had seven rebounds. Kyla Cain finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Jaida Brooks was solid with 12 points.

Box Score

__________

NGU Falls to Shorter

TIGERVILLE – North Greenville’s women’s basketball team (7-10, 3-6) started strong against Conference Carolinas foe Shorter (8-7,6-2 Conference Carolinas) on January 17, but weren’t able to sustain the lead and fell 61-53.

Greenville outscored Shorter 18-11 in the first quarter, and even after losing the second quarter 19-15, they led 33-30. That lead evaporated when Shorter outscored them 22-8 in the third quarter. A 12-9 fourth quarter effort wasn’t enough to get out of the hole they were in.

Janiya Williams led Greenville with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Quinn Johnston had 11 points. Jayla Cook had six points and eight rebounds. Greenville was 39 percent from the field and 37 percent from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

CSU Loses to Gardner-Webb

CHARLESTON – Charleston Southern (5-14,3-3 Big South) lost a tough one to Gardner-Webb (6-13,3-2 Big South) 52-45 at home.

Both teams started strong as Gardner narrowly tops Charleston in the opening quarter 14-12. It was a solid defensive effort for both teams in the second quarter with Gardner edging Charleston 9-4 to lead 23-16 at the half. Charleston would battle back to outscore Gardner 20-16, but Gardner would win the fourth quarter 13-9 to seal the deal.

For Charleston, Caelan Ellis led with 14 points. Tyonna Bailey had 13 had 10 rebounds.

Box Score