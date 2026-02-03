AU Softball Splits Season-Opening Series

AIKEN–Anderson University’s Lady Trojans softball team split games with USC Aiken January 30 in their opening games of the 2026 season on the road.

In game one, Anderson’s Katie Morris pitched seven strong innings and gave up one run on five hits. She struck out eight. This effort led to an Anderson win 3-1.

“For our first day out, I really liked the fight and energy we showed.” said Kelly Roberts. “Katie Morris was strong on the mound in game one and gave us a chance from the start while our offense came through with timely hits.

“Splitting today gives us a solid foundation to keep growing from. This team never quit today and that’s all I can ask for.”

Anderson had nine hits in the game. After being down 1-0 headed into the top of the fifth inning, Anderson scored it’s first run of the season and tied the game at one when Kara Davis walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a fielders choice and scored on a single to center by Chloe Maness.

AU put up two more points in the top half of the sixth inning. Chaney Crosby led off with a single to right field. Kinsley Dunn came in to run for Crosby. Kadence Barrick singled and Dunn advanced to second, and both scored on a double by Bella Harbour.

In game two, Aiken scored quickly. They scoured three in the first inning. Anderson would score a run in the top of the third when Shelby Bandt tripled and scored on a RBI ground out by Carson Hobb. Aiken put up two more in the bottom half of the third, then added another one in the fifth. Aiken also scored two runs in the sixth inning. Anderson scored one run in the sixth inning on a home run by Barrick.

Anderson put up to more runs in the seventh inning. Kara Davis singled to left field, advanced to second on a bunt by Bandt and scored on a Maness single. Bandt advanced to second on the Maness single and reached third on a walk by Caroline Morgan, then later scored on a Barrick walk.

Box Score Game 1

Box Score Game 2