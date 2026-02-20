Clayton Explains the Parables of Jesus in Fourth Book

In Kingdom Come: Kingdom Parables of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew, longtime Tennessee pastor Ken Clayton offers an engaging, expository study of 18 parables that Jesus told.

“Dr. Clayton guides the learner in exploring those kingdom parables that relate to everyday living for the Christian who wants to grow to be more like Jesus. Although the parable stories are from the time of Jesus on earth, the truths and guidance of the parables carry over to this century,” Mic Morrow, a retired editor, writer, and consultant for Lifeway Christian Resources, writes in his endorsement of Kingdom Come.

A graduate of Carson-Newman and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Clayton and his wife, Joy, also served as missionaries in Spain. Kingdom Come is his fourth biblical book study published by Courier Publishing.

“The parables are more than interesting stories, because when people see the truth and live the truth, their lives are changed,” Clayton explains in the Introduction to Kingdom Come.

“The word ‘parable’ comes from a compound word. One part originally meant ‘to lay or place.’ The other part meant ‘alongside of.’ Jesus took something familiar and placed a spiritual truth alongside it,” he adds. “If the hearers understood, it meant their hearts and minds were open to Jesus and who He was.”

Kingdom Come (120 pages, $13.95) and other books by Clayton are available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.