College Baseball: Anderson Sweeps Weekend Series, NGU Improves to 7-0

ANDERSON—The Trojans capped a three-game sweep of the Senators with a 19-5 route Sunday. Anderson compiled three innings with 5-plus runs with Braeden Harrison, Myles Denton, and Mauro Brooks all smashing homers.

Caleb Costa picked up his second win of the season after allowing just two runs on five hits and striking out six over four innings.

Cole Davis picked up his first save of the season but allowed three runs over three innings.

Anderson (6-0, 0-0) will host Augusta on Tuesday night in its final matchup before conference play this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Anderson 10, Davis & Elkins 3

ANDERSON—Just a few minutes after the final out was recorded in game one of a Saturday doubleheader the Trojans trounced the Senators again in game two. Myles Denton went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts while Braeden Harrison went 1 for 1 with three RBI, two walks and two runs scored.

Tyler Shipman picked up his first win of the year. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four over 4.2 innings.

The Trojans bullpen allowed just one hit and struck out five over 2.2 innings of work.

Anderson 30, Davis & Elkins 6

ANDERSON—There are offensive explosions and there’s the one Anderson put together in game one of the doubleheader against Davis & Elkins Saturday.

The Trojans scored 30 runs in just five innings to cruise past the Senators. Junior third baseman Myles Denton had the game of his life. He went 5 for 5 with eight RBI and five runs scored while completing the cycle through just four innings.

Denton hit an RBI triple in the second inning, RBI double in the third, RBI single in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth.

2B Ben Bullard, C Dom Bello, SS Brooks Mauro and RF Braeden Harrison all had 3+ RBI on the day.

Starting pitcher Walker Noland threw five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out four. The redshirt senior allowed four runs on eight hits over four innings in his opening start last week.

No. 13 North Greenville 18, Georgia Southwestern State 5

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers scored 17 runs through the first five innings of game two of the Saturday double-header to cap a three-game sweep of the Georgia Southwestern State Surge. CJ Dean went 3 for 4 with two homers and eight RBI. Dean leads the Trailblazers with a .531 average, 1.631 OPS with four homers, five doubles and 19 RBI through seven games.

Lefty starter Matty Brown bounced back with five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and struck out four.

The Trailblazers tacked a dozen runs and thirteen hits onto the Surge’s starting pitcher Wade Johnson through 2.1 innings of work.

No. 13 North Greenville started off hot this season, (7-0,0-0) but will face one final non-conference opponent, Newberry College on Wednesday.

No. 13 North Greenville 22, Georgia Southwestern State 14

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville began the double-header on Saturday with a six run first inning capped by catcher Skyler Hegler’s three run bomb. The Trailblazers scored 14 runs before the Surge bounced back with 14 runs combined in the 7th and 8th innings.

The Trailblazers responded with a five hit, six run bottom of the 8th capped by a Cooper Noble two-run double. Noble went 3 for 5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

Dean, Kai Tullos and Skyler Hegler all hit homers.

Friday, Feb 6

No. 13 North Greenville 2, Georgia Southwestern State 1

TIGERVILLE— CJ Dean’s RBI double concluded a three-hour thirty-three-minute 13 inning game which began a three-game set at Ray & Bea Dillard field. The Trailblazers pitching staff combined to allow one run and seven hits over 13 innings while striking out 16 and walking just two.

Senior catcher Jake Sears went 5 for 5 with a homer and four singles and a stolen base. Leadoff hitter Mason Swinney went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and two walks.

