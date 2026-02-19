College Baseball: NGU Wins Series, CSU Opens Season with Victory

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers were dominated by the Tornadoes in the final game of the three-game weekend set. The King outscored North Greenville 11-2 through the first seven innings, ultimately winning 11-5 on Saturday. NGU won the series 2-1.

Starter Brady Price allowed six runs on seven hits over two innings of work. He fell to 1-1 this season.

Centerfielder Thomas Powell went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a triple. DH C. J. Dean went 2 for 5 with a double and RBI.

North Greenville (10-1, 2-1) will continue conference play at Erskine next weekend.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville 5, King 1

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers won the first game of their Saturday doubleheader off the back of two homers. Josh Foulks picked up right where he left off on Friday night with a 2 for 3, two RBI game. DH Connor McKee went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Bennett Roemer threw six innings and allowed one run on four hits and struck out six.

Box Score

__________

Friday, Feb 13

North Greenville 11, King 0

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers opened the three-game weekend set against King University with a dominant shutout. Right fielder Josh Foulks hit a homerun in the second home at bat of the game and NGU never looked back. Foulks finished hitting 4 for 5 with three runs scored, four RBI and two bombs.

Left fielder CJ Dean hit 3 for 3 with a run scored and a walk.

Starting pitcher Matty Brown picked up his second win this season after shoving four scoreless innings striking out six. Four trailblazers combined for five scoreless innings of relief.

Box Score

_________

Newberry 4, Anderson 0

ANDERSON—The SAC rival Wolves completed the weekend sweep of the Trojans in the second game of the double header on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans collected one hit over seven innings. Anderson committed three errors, two from second baseman Ben Bullard and got on base just twice.

Starter Cole Davis allowed four runs (1 earned) on three hits and collected four strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Davis fell to 1-1 on the season.

Newberry starter Nick Riedel pitched a complete game one hitter, walked one and struck out eight.

Anderson, (7-3, 0-3) will play at Emmanuel on Tuesday.

Box Score

__________

Newberry 18, Anderson 5

ANDERSON—The Trojans lost in embarrassing fashion in the first game of the Saturday double header. Six different Anderson pitchers combined to allow eighteen runs through the first five innings, all of which were earned. Carter Morgan and Jace Martin combined to allow seven runs on six hits in the fifth inning without recording an out.

DH Levi Medford went 0 for 0 with a runs scored, RBI and four walks. The Trojans walked a dozen times. Left fielder Adams Faucett went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 8, Bucknell 5

CHARLESTON— The Buccaneers capped the three-game weekend sweep of Bucknell with a decisive victory in the final game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Nielsen Field. The Bucs scored seven runs over the second, third and fourth innings to secure the win. Centerfielder Kain Collins continued his dominant start to the season with a 3 for 4, three RBI game. First baseman John Emendorfer knocked in two runs and walked once.

Starter Matt Gallant picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits over 3.2 innings and collecting five strikeouts.

Charleston Southern (3-0, 0-0) will play at North Florida on Tuesday.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 11, Bucknell 1

CHARLESTON— The Bucs drove in eleven runs on eleven hits and run ruled the Bisons in eight innings during the first game of the Saturday afternoon double header at Nielsen field. Left fielder Alex Marot went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks. Centerfielder Kain Collins went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, two walks and four stolen bases.

Starter Brady Bickett dominated in his first appearance of the season. He allowed just one hit, three walks and struck out four over 4.2 innings.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 6, Bucknell 3

CHARLESTON— The Buccaneers opened the season with a victory over the Bucknell Bisons. The Bucs starter Titus Von Kapff allowed a solo shot to the second batter he faced but settled in nicely afterward. Von Kapff allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out five over 4.2 innings.

Charleston Southern collected just three hits across 27 at bats but walked ten times. Third baseman Blake Edgmon hit 1 for 2 with a double, walk, stolen base and three RBI.

The Bucs scored three of their six runs off of errors or walks. None of the six runs scored were earned against the pitchers.

Box Score

___________

Newberry 7, Anderson 6

ANDERSON— After beginning the season a perfect 7-0, the Trojans blew a 5-0 lead and lost their first matchup against Newberry on Friday evening. The Trojans used four hits and an error to drive in five runs in the opening inning. Newberry quickly responded and tied the game after the top of the fourth inning.

In the top of the ninth, a bases loaded single scored the go ahead and eventual winning run. Trojans’ starter Walker Noland allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits over six innings and struck out three. Tyler Shipman allowed one run over three innings of relief and picked up the loss.

Braeden Harrison went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. DH Levi Medford hit a two-run double and went 1 for 4.

Box Score