College Baseball Roundup: NGU Sweeps Erskine, Improves to 13-1

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers closed their weekend Saturday with a sweep of the Flying Fleet at Ray & Bea Dillard field, winning the finale 12-1.

The Trailblazers scored eight runs through the first four innings and ran away with the win. Starting pitcher Matty Brown was electric. He allowed just two hits and walked none over five innings and picked up his third win of the season.

The Trailblazers pitchers allowed just four hits and one run combined. Josh Foulks, CJ Dean, Lane McGaha and Samford Halcomb all hit homers. McGaha’s bomb was a grand slam in the eighth inning.

North Greenville (13-1, 5-1) will host Coker on Tuesday.

Box Score

_________

No. 3 North Greenville 7, Erskine 3

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers came one out away from a shutout in the first game of the Saturday double header. Caleb Cox allowed three runs on five hits over one inning of relief in the seventh. Bennett Roemer threw the best outing of the season and picked up his third win. Roemer allowed 3 hits, 0 runs and struck out 10.

Landon Peavy, Lane McGaha and Kai Tullos all homered. Thomas Powell went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a double.

Box Score

________

Tusculum 7, Anderson 3

GREENEVILLE— The Trojans dropped game two of the Saturday double-header at Pioneer Park. Anderson allowed a run in each of the first five innings and failed to score until the sixth.

Starting pitcher Walker Noland allowed five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. Riley Matthews went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Levi Medford doubled for the Trojans only extra base hit.

Anderson (10-4, 2-4) will host Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Box Score

________

Anderson 7, Tusculum 5

GREENEVILLE— The Trojans used a five-hit, five-run seventh inning to propel themselves to victory in game 1 of the Saturday double header at Pioneer Park. Braeden Harrison and Myles Denton both homered. First baseman Dylan Dampier went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ashton Shackelford allowed one run across an inning of work and picked up his first save of the year.

Cole Davis allowed four runs on seven hits over four innings of work.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 12, Elon 7

CHARLESTON— The Bucs overcame an early five-run deficit with 11 runs across the third and fourth innings to complete the weekend sweep of the Phoenix at Nielsen field. First baseman Chandler Tuupo doubled and homered during his 3 for 6 day with 6 RBI. Tyler Wright hit a pinch-hit two-run single in the fourth inning to pad the lead.

Aydan Smith threw allowed just one hit across four innings and stuck out five to notch his first save of the season. Starter Matt Gallant allowed six runs (5 earned) across three innings of work.

Charleston Southern (7-0, 0-0) will host UNCW on Wednesday night.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 5, Elon 4

CHARLESTON— Drew Dawson and Hayden Henry shut down Elon in the final two innings to secure the first game of Saturday’s double-header at Nielsen Field. Henry collected his first save of the season. Gavin Spiers doubled and knocked in four runs while left fielder Alex Marot went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Brady Bicket threw four innings and allowed just one hit and no runs.

Box Score

__________

Friday, Feb 20

Anderson 6, Tusculum 0

GREENEVILLE—The Trojans shut out the Pioneers in the first game of the weekend set on Friday night. Anderson posted five runs in the second inning which iced the game immediately. Starter Kalen Owens and reliever Carson Roberts combined to allow just three base runners and struck out 13. Gray Wells and Riley Matthews both doubled.

Braeden Harrison went 1 for 5 but hit a two-run single in the second inning.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 7, Elon 4

CHARLESTON—The Bucs blasted three homers in four at-bats in the third inning to power past the Phoenix on Friday evening. Garrison Barile, Chandler Tuupo and Lucas Pringle all homered. Tuupo went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a walk.

Drew Dawson collected his first save of the season with 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 0 runs while striking out three. Right fielder Caden Wolfley went 3 for 3 with a walk.

Box Score

___________

Thursday, Feb 19

No. 3 North Greenville 19, Erskine 14

WEST— The Trailblazers scored 19 runs over the first six innings to power past Erskine on Thursday evening. Josh Foulks, CJ Dean and Kai Tullos all hit homers. Dean went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a double. Catcher Skyler Hegler went 3 for 4 with three RBI.

Brady Price picked up the win after four innings of allowing five hits and just two runs. Joseph Yamamoto, Ian Squires and Josh Livengood allowed 11 runs over three innings of work out of the bullpen.

Box Score