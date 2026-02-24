College Hoops: AU Wins 24th, NGU Rallies to Beat Francis Marion

ANDERSON— The Trojans avenged their January 17 loss against the Cavaliers with a 91-83 win on Saturday night at Abney Athletic Center. Rashawn Inglemon led the team with 23 points.

J. Wright pulled down seven rebounds which tied Osmar Garcia-Araujo for the lead. Garcia-Araujo also scored 22 points off the bench while Wright posted a career high 12 assists which led the team.

Anderson (24-2, 18-2) will host Tusculum on Wednesday night for the final regular season home game.

_________

North Greenville 65, Francis Marion 63

FLORENCE— The Trailblazers overcame a 16-5 second half rally from the Patriots to fend of Francis Marion in their final regular season away game on Saturday afternoon. Savion Brown and Carter Bobbitt each scored 21 points which led the team. Josh Linder set a season high with 11 rebounds which led the team.

North Greenville allowed four Patriots to score 10+ points but held the team to a 35% FG rate.

North Greenville (17-9, 11-7) will host UNC Pembroke on Monday night.

__________

Longwood 107, Charleston Southern 96

CHARLESTON— The Bucs lost a heartbreaking double-overtime contest on Saturday night at CSU Fieldhouse. After blowing a 12-point halftime lead, A’lahn Sumler made a free throw with one second remaining in the second half to tie the game.

With two seconds remaining in the first overtime, Jacoi Hutchinson nailed two free throws to extend the game. The Bucs were outclassed in the final overtime, and were outscored 14-3.

Sumler posted his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds and 29 points, both led the team. Nate Brafford led the team with 44 minutes and scored 11 points. The Bucs were 0 for 2 on field goals in the second overtime, and only scored points off of free throws.

Charleston Southern (13-16, 4-10) will host Winthrop in their final regular season home game.

