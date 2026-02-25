College Hoops: AU Women Lose Heartbreaker to UVA Wise

ANDERSON—Scoring went back-and-forth through the entire basketball game between Anderson and UVA Wise.

Several lead changes, tie scores, and points off turnovers tell the story of the UVA Wise victory over the Lady Trojans 65-63 February 20.

Anderson scored 17 points off turnovers and UVA Wise scored 13. There were nine tie scores and seven lead changes. Anderson led first, then lost it and then gained I back before trailing 17-15 after one quarter. UVA Wise outscored Anderson 16-11 in the second to lead 33-26. Anderson outscored UVA Wise 15-13 in the third and 22-19 in the fourth, but the lead was too great.

Kyla Cain and Jaida Brooks each scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Lady Trojans. Cain also led in rebounds with eight. Brooks led in steals with two.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville 61, Francis Marion 78

FLORENCE—Francis Marion jumped out early and built a lead North Greenville’s women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome. The result was a 78-61 loss for the Trailblazers on February 21.

The Trailblazers were outscored 26-15 after one quarter and trailed 46-30 at halftime. NG played stronger in the second half and even outscored FM 19-18 in the last quarter.

Lady Trailblazer Maliyah Mason led the team wit 23 points. Jayla Cook had 13 points and led in rebounds with six and assists with seven. Among the non-starters, Ja’sia Booth had six points, two rebounds and one assist.

As a team, NG was 37 percent (20-for-54) from the free throw line and 81 percent (17-for-21) from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

Radford 92 Charleston Southern 78

CHARLESTON—A fairly evenly matched game from the field and free throw line between Radford and the CSU was ultimately overridden by 18 Radford points off turnovers in Charleston February 21. In the end, Radford was victorious 92-78.

From the line, Radford just edged the Buccaneers 83.3 percent (15-for-18) to 76.9 percent (10-for-13) and from the field, Radford edged the Buccaneers 50.7 percent (34-for-67) to 46.7 percent (28-for-60).

For CSU, Caelan Ellis had 23 points, one rebound and three assists. Tyonna Bailey had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bench player Thelma Barbitch also had 14 points, a couple rebounds and a couple steals.

Box Score