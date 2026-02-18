College Softball: CSU Loses Tournament Finale to Akron

CHARLESTON—On the final day of the Lowcountry classic at home Sunday, Charleston Southern’s women’s softball team were held to two runs on three hits. The result was a 10-2 Akron win in a five inning game.

The Lady Buccaneers scored their two runs in the second inning. Those runs came on a two-run homer by Charlee Yourman. Emily Chandler scored on the homer.

Charleston Starts Lowcountry Classic with Convincing Win

CHARLESTON—The Charleston Southern softball team kicked off the Cici’s Pizza Lowcountry Classic February 13 with a five-inning 8-0 shutout over Sacred Heart.

CSU was shutout in game two by the University of Connecticut 13-0. The Lady Bucs scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to win game one.

CSU 11 hits in the game. Lady Buccaneer Blakley Kingsmore was 4-for-4 from the plate. Carsten Sandvig had a hit and an RBI. Emma Smith was 2-for-3. She had three RBIs. Lorenzza Marcacci had an hit and an RBI. Emily Chandler hit a home run in the fifth and earned two RBIs.

Charleston starting pitcher Riley Lauffer pitched five strong innings and gave up only two hits. She struck out two.

In game two, Charleston had only four hits. Those came from Jordyn Dimond, Emma Smith, Emma Villaescusa and Maddie Lee.



Lady Bucs fall to UMass and Penn

CHARLESTON—In day two of the February 14 doubleheader, Charleston Southern played solid softball, but fell to University of Massachusetts 8-5 and 5-1 to the University of Pennsylvania.

In the UMass game, Charleston scored five runs in the sixth inning. Maddie Lee, Olivia Chuck and Blakley Kingsmore each scored on a double by Jordyn Dimond. Dimond scored on a double by Carsten Sandvig. Sandvig scored on a fielder’s choice.

Against Penn, Charleston had seven hits and scored one run in the fifth inning. That run came from a solo home run by Emily Chandler. Dimond, Sandvig, Lorenzza Marcacci, Charlee Yourman, Camryn Martin and Cadence Walding also had hits.

