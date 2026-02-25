College Softball: CSU Opens Tourney with Win over Notre Dame

ORLANDO—A four run fifth inning was the difference maker for the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers in their opening game with Notre Dame in the SpaceU Classic February 20. CS won the game 5-4.

After scoring one run in the fourth, the fifth inning was the result of solid hitting from Carsten Sandvig, Jordyn Dimond, Maddie Lee, Cadence Walding, Jordyn Dimond, Charlee Yourman, Emma Smith and Emily Chandler. Smith and Yourman each had one RBI and Dimond had two RBIs.

Riley Lauffer pitched seven strong innings for Charleston and gave up four runs on nine hits.

Penn State 10 CSU 3

ORLANDO—Charleston Southern’s Lady Buccaneers softball team scored three runs in the first inning to lead after one inning 3-1, but Penn State scored nine more runs the remaining innings to win 10-3 on February 20 in the SpaceU Classic February 20.

In the first, Charleston’s Emma Smith singled and scored Blakley Kingsmore, who reached on single. Smith scored on a single by Emma Yourman. Jordyn Dimond walked and scored on an error.

Ohio 4 CSU 1

ORLANDO—Charleston Southern’s women’s softball team scored on run in the first inning and that was all Ohio would allow and the Lady Buccaneers lost 4-1 on February 21 in the SpaceU Classic.

For Charleston, Jordyn Dimond walked and later scored on a Maddie Lee single in the bottom of the first inning.

Penn State 7, CSU 0

ORLANDO – Charleston Southern’s women’s softball team had a rough game with Penn State February 22 in the SpaceU Classic in Orlando. The Buccaneers were shutout 7-0.

Charleston Southern had only one hit and it came from Emily Chandler in the top of the second when she singled to right field.

Penn State scored one ion the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.

UCF 5, CSU 1

ORLANDO—Charleston Southerns women’s softball team scored one run in the first inning, but were shutdown by UCF in the final tame of the SPACEU Classic in Orlando February 22. The Buccaneers lost the game 5-1.The Buccaneer score came when Jordyn Dimond singled and scored on a Charlee Yourman single.

