College Softball Roundup: AU Wins Fourth Straight, NGU Splits with Lander

ROYSTON, Ga.—Two dominate pitching performances by Anderson’s Lady Trojan softball team led to two wins 10-0 and 5-4 on February 9 against Emmanuel.

Katie Morris won her first game of the season with a five inning shutout in game one. She struck out five. Kora Kilgore earned the win in game two. She pitched seven innings and fave up four hits and four runs. She struck out five.

In game one, Anderson scored five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. The Trojans had 11 hits. Carson Hobbs and Chloe Maness each had two RBIs. Kara Davis was 2-for-3. Jolie Davis, Shelby Bandt, Lauren Brokovec, Chaney Crosby, Morris, and Laney Price all had one RBI.

In game two, Anderson scored one run in the first, three in the third and two in the fifth. Anderson had six runs on 12 hits. Kara Davis and Bandt each had three hits. Brakovec, Crosby, Hobbs, Kinsley Dunn and Bella Harbour had one hit each. Kinsley Dunn had Hobbs, Brakovec, Crosby, Kara Davis and Maness each had RBIs.

North Greenville Splits Series with Lander

TIGERVILLE—The North Greenville Lady Trailblazers softball team split two games with Lander University on Feb. 10. NGU lost the first game 3-1 and won game two 4-2.

In game one, Emily Blackwell, Jordan Slocum and Karley Green each had two hits. Hayley Whiteside, Robyn Craig and Sophia Whitley each had one hit. NGU scored one run in the bottom half of the seventh inning when Blackwell singled and scored on a Slocum triple.

In game two, NGU two in the first and one in the fourth inning. Whiteside had three RBIs on two hits. Maddie Stone had a hit and an RBI.

