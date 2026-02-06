Men’s Sports Roundup: AU Hoops Improves to 20-1, NGU Baseball at 4-0

ANDERSON— Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo shot 70% from the field enroute to the Trojans’ dominant 73-58 victory over the Wolves Wednesday night at Abney Athletic Center.

No. 5-ranked Anderson took the lead with a layup from Malachi Reeves 38 seconds into the game and never trailed again. The Trojans season-leading scorer, Garcia-Araujo, led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double this season.

Anderson (20-1, 14-1) has won five straight and remains a perfect 11-0 at home. The Trojans will host Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Box Score

_________

North Greenville 73, Lees-Mcrae 69

BANNER ELK— The Trailblazers 11-6 run in the final three minutes propelled them past the Bobcats at Williams Gymnasium on Wednesday night. The Trailblazers historically struggle against Lees-Mcrae but improved to 12-25 all time against the Bobcats. North Greenville is 3-7 in the last 10 matchups between the two programs but have won three of the last four.

The Trailblazers boasted four different players with 11+ points, including Carter Bobbitt who led the team with 17 points. Logan Parker led the team with six rebounds.

The Trailblazers shot an elite 54% from the field, including 57% from three.

North Greenville (12-7, 7-5) will play at Erskine on Saturday. The Trailblazers have won 9 of the last 11 against the Flying Fleet.

Box Score

_______

USC Upstate 80, Charleston Southern 55

HIGH POINT— Charleston Southern lost its seventh straight in embarrassing fashion at Qubein Arena on Wednesday night.

After a back and forth early first half, High Point led the Bucs 47-25 at halftime. Jessee Hafemeister led the Bucs with 21 points while Brycen Blaine led the team with seven rebounds while scoring 18 points. Five other Buccaneers combined for 16 points.

Despite playing for a combined 71 minutes, Blaine and Hafemeister failed to commit a foul. It was the second time all season Blaine escaped a matchup without a foul. Hafemeister averages 23.8 minutes per game, and this was his seventh without a foul this season.

The Bucs leading scorer in point per game, A’lhan Sumler did not play.

Charleston Southern (11-13, 2-7) will play at USC Upstate on Saturday.

Box Score

________

South Carolina College Baseball

Wed. Feb 4.

North Greenville 8, Lincoln Memorial 7

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville battled back with four runs in the final two innings to tie the game and send it to extra innings. With the bases loaded and none out, first baseman Lane McGaha singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Trailblazers starting pitcher Oliver Adams allowed four runs on six hits over four innings of work. The final five bullpen arms allowed 1 run (0 earned) over six innings of work to finish the game. Left fielder CJ Dean was 3 for 6 with two RBI and two doubles. Josh Foulks, Thomas Powell and McGaha all homered.

North Greenville (4-0, 0-0) will host Georgia Southwestern State this weekend.

Box Score

_________

Tuesday, Feb 3.

Anderson 10, King 0

ANDERSON— Caleb Costa and Luke Godwin combined to throw a four-hit shutout in the opening game of a double-header on Tuesday afternoon. Costa allowed just three hits over five innings and struck out five. Right fielder Braeden Harrison was 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and a walk.

DH Levi Munford hit his first homer of the year and knocked in two on the day. The Trojans scored at least two runs in five of the seven innings.

Box Score

__________

Anderson 1, King 0

ANDERSON— The Trojans pitching staff dominated King again in the second game of the double-header on Tuesday afternoon. Cole Davis and Kaleb Owens combined to allow zero runs on just two hits and struck out eight. Davis picked up his first win of the year.

Catcher Dom Bellow doubled in the Trojans only run in the second inning. Third baseman Myles Denton hit the only other two hits Anderson picked up in the game.

Box Score

__________

Monday, Feb 2.

Anderson 22, King 8

ANDERSON— Anderson began the 2026 season hot with an eight run first inning where they batted 14. The Trojans scored all 22-runs in the first six innings. First baseman Gray Wells hit 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBI.

Starter Noland Walker allowed four runs on eight hits over four innings but walked none. Aidan Bumgardner picked up the win while allowing two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings.

Anderson (3-0) completed the sweep of King and improved to 13-2 all time against the Tornadoes. The Trojans will host Davis & Elkins this weekend.

Box Score