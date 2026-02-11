Encouraging Truths for Moms Trying To Find Time to Read Their Bibles

“What’s for dinner?” My daughter asked for the millionth time. The day held a long list of to-dos before dinner, and then a full calendar of sports practices after. Still, “Sorry. Mom’s busy. No dinner tonight!” wouldn’t have been an acceptable answer for my family. We need dinner each night, so I have to make a plan. Busier nights get quick meals, while less busy nights are opportunities to make some favorites.

Of course, taking care of our family’s physical needs is an important part of motherhood. But what about our spiritual needs? “Too busy” isn’t an excuse for dinner, but why is it okay when it comes to studying God’s Word? My oldest is now 11, but when he was a baby, I fell into that “too busy” trap. I knew daily Bible reading was important, but the physical needs in my home seemed more pressing than the spiritual ones.

The truth was, though, I wasn’t too busy. I simply wasn’t managing my time well. God graciously convicted me of misplaced priorities. He showed me where I was being lazy, selfish, or unwise with my time. As I look back on those early motherhood years, I remember years of running immediately to my Bible as soon as nap time came, or fighting for quiet time amid not-so-quiet toddlers, and I’m grateful I ditched the “too busy” lie. Absolutely nothing has deepened my walk with Jesus more than being a daily student of His Word.

Greatest Need of the Day

First, the Lord helped me adjust my priorities. He taught me that reading His Word was the greatest need in my day. It was more important than my to-do list and also more important than a nap or a marathon of my favorite TV show. Sometimes, it needed to take priority over my toddler’s juice refill. Of course, if my children had an urgent need, I took care of that, but I learned that some things could wait. Just like my family needs dinner, I need God’s Word. So, I plan and hold that commitment, like I would a coffee date with a dear friend.

Reading His Word When it’s Loud

Next, I was freed from the burden of “quiet time.” The Bible commands us to meditate on God’s Word, delight in it, and be consumed by it (Ps. 119:16), but it never specifies the need for quiet. We can read our Bibles as babies coo in their bouncy seats or as toddlers run around, playing dress-up. Of course, if we have actual quiet in which to study the Bible, it’s wonderful, but it’s not necessary. The Lord has worked in my heart through His Word, both as my boys shot Nerf bullets at my head and in rare moments of quiet. The Lord isn’t confined to a picturesque ideal, and I’m so grateful. Open your Bible, whether kids are napping or the house is loud. It’s worth it, and it’s also a sweet way to model for our children what daily faithfulness to the Lord looks like.

Any Time of the Day

Another issue that kept me away from God’s Word was my dislike of mornings. I failed at consistency because I thought mornings were “holier,” yet I had a tough time getting out of bed. There’s wisdom in fixing our eyes on Jesus first thing in the morning, but if your brain is foggy from sleepless nights, or like me, you’re not quite awake enough to understand God’s Word, that’s okay. When my boys were toddlers, naptime was my go-to for Bible study. I practically ran to my Bible as soon as I shut their door so nothing else would get in the way of that time. If mornings don’t work, find a time that does. God’s Word is a rich treasure, whether we’re opening it before the sun comes up, in the middle of the day, or as the sun sets.

Those nap times with Jesus were so sweet, but as my children grew and naps faded, I realized Bible study may need to look different in each season. That keyword “need” is what kept me making time, even somewhat creatively, with the ebbs and flows of each season. In motherhood, some seasons change without warning, but other times, we realize a change may be ahead. In those cases, the first question we should ask ourselves is, “When will I study my Bible in this season?” Be flexible and creative as seasons change, but prioritize the rest of the demands and to-dos around that daily time in God’s Word.

Be a Mom in the Word

My children are now 11, 9, and 7. If I can challenge you with anything, friend, it’s this—we have more time than we think we do to study God’s Word. We make time for what matters to us. So, if Bible study matters (and it should!), we’ll make time. I’m not one of those mamas who says, “You just wait until…” acting as if each season of motherhood is harder than the next. However, I realize each season has unique challenges, and there will always be an excuse not to study the Bible. No matter how young your children are, lay the foundation now that God’s Word is a need in your day. Wasting away nap times scrolling social media may provide temporary rest. But it will never provide the spiritual rest, encouragement, conviction, and knowledge of God that can only come through His Word.

The Lord has done a work in my heart that only He can do to help me love His Word, and I don’t regret any time I’ve given to studying it. You won’t either, friends. Study God’s Word on the days motherhood is easy, on its difficult days, and on those mundane days where you sweep crumbs for the 100th time. More than dinner, your family needs a mama who’s strong in God’s Word. Daily, make time to feast on the precious gift that is the Word of God.

—Cassie is a pastor’s wife and mom to 3 kids living in Chesnee, SC. She served in student ministry for over a decade and now serves as a Women’s Ministry Catalyst, Bible teacher, and writer. Her favorite place to serve is her local church, where she leads the women’s ministry and small groups, and opens her home to church members and more. Cassie is passionate about Bible literacy and seeing women of all ages grow in their walks with Christ. In her spare time, you can find her chasing her kids around the ball fields, baking any dessert that’s overloaded with sugar, and on a rare occasion, enjoying a slow morning with a cup of coffee.