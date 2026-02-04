Finn Will Not Be Nominated for SBC Recording Secretary in Orlando

SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn says he will not be nominated for a fifth term at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando. Finn made the announcement on his blog Tuesday (Feb. 3).

Finn said the decision came through “considerable prayer” with his wife and a number of friends.

He was first elected to serve at the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, Calif. He followed John Yeats, who served in the role for 25 years.

On Feb. 2, Nashville pastor Jay Hardwick announced his intention to nominate Josh Powell, lead pastor at Taylors First Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C., for SBC president in Orlando.

Finn serves as a teaching pastor at Taylors FBC and is a professor of faith and culture and directs the Institute for Faith and Culture at North Greenville University.

In the blog, he writes, “I’m personally opposed to two men from the same church serving as SBC officers, especially when both would also be ex officio members of the Executive Committee.”

Finn says he is not making the announcement begrudgingly.

“The office of president is far more important than the office of recording secretary, and I am encouraged Josh is willing to allow himself to be nominated for the former,” he wrote, “Therefore, I will joyfully step aside and support him, trusting the outcome to the Lord.”

In fact, Finn urges his readers to support Powell in Orlando. “He (Powell) is a godly man, a faithful pastor, and he would serve Southern Baptists with distinction if elected,” he wrote. “I would urge you to register as a messenger in Orlando and vote for Josh as president of the SBC.”

In the blog, Finn lays out what he views as the key roles of the recording secretary. Among them are:

• Recording the proceedings of the SBC Annual Meeting

• Working with the Executive Committee staff to produce the Daily Bulletin during the SBC Annual Meeting

• Working with the Executive Committee staff in overseeing the editorial work on the Book of Reports and SBC Annual

• Providing initial guidance to all individuals appointed as new trustees about their responsibilities to represent the interests of the Convention while also serving their respective SBC entities

Unlike the SBC’s presidential offices, the recording secretary and registration secretary are not bound to term limits.

The election for a new recording secretary will take place during the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting June 9–10.

In December, Finn announced that his wife, Leah, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. He said she successfully underwent surgery late in the month to remove the tumor and is now receiving chemotherapy treatment.

However, he added her cancer battle is not the reason for his decision.

“While Leah’s chemo treatments make it questionable whether she will attend the SBC Annual Meeting with me this June, her diagnosis did not factor into my decision to not seek another term as recording secretary,” Finn said.

He also said the decision is not based on frustration.

“To be crystal clear, this decision doesn’t mean I’m withdrawing from my involvement in Southern Baptist life. I love our convention of churches, and I feel a deep sense of calling to serve our denomination in whatever ways are suited to my gifts,” Finn wrote, adding he is “willing to prayerfully consider serving in other ways in the future.”

— Brandon Porter serves as vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee.