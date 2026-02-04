Former Ridgecrest staff to hold May reunion

Former summer staff of Ridgecrest Baptist Conference Center in Black Mountain, N.C., will hold an alumni homecoming May 29-31.

In 2020, Lifeway Christian Resources sold the conference center and its summer camps, but the location has remained one of activity and nostalgia for many Southern Baptists.

The homecoming weekend will feature memory-sharing opportunities, a Nibble Nook Fellowship, a bonfire, a hike to Catawba Falls, decade-based breakout sessions, and plenty of chances to reconnect and reminisce. An “Early Bird” registration discount is offered through Feb. 28.

For additional information, contact rbccsummeralumni@gmail.com. Registration is available online.