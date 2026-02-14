How to Stay Missionally Minded as a Mother

I’d wanted to be a missionary for years and I loved the two years my husband and I lived overseas. Thanks to the cooperation of Southern Baptists around the world, we were freed up to focus entirely on evangelizing and discipling Southeast Asians.

Before you put me on any kind of pedestal in your mind, you should know that overseas missionaries are just ordinary Christians seeking to obey the Great Commission wherever God takes them. “Seeking to obey the Great Commission” does NOT mean that I have it all together, that I never feel afraid or awkward, or that I’m always eloquent and know what to say. Quite the opposite actually; I know I don’t have it all together, I feel afraid every time our power threatens to go out, and I’m the most awkward person I know (just ask my husband). If you’ve read this far, you can already tell I’m not always eloquent. But God graciously reconciled me to Himself and gave me the ministry of reconciliation (2 Cor. 5:18), despite all of my shortcomings. When I invite others to believe the gospel, I invite them as a fellow human who needs grace.

The year 2020 brought unprecedented changes for the whole world, including mine. A series of events led us back to America a few months before welcoming our first child. My husband got a typical 9-5 so we were no longer going out evangelizing everyday together; I was at home with a new baby and very unsure how I was to pursue the Great Commission outside of my home. Now five years and three kids in, I can see the Lord is teaching me how to obey the Great Commission as a mother in America the same way he taught me in Southeast Asia: prayer, intentionality, and trial and error.

Prayer

There is no denying that when I’m faithful to pray for opportunities to share the gospel, I find myself having more opportunities than when I don’t pray. That shouldn’t be as profound as it is, but I still go through seasons of forgetting this step. The Great Commission itself assures us of Jesus’ authority and presence as we seek to make disciples—”behold, I am with you always” (Matt. 28:20). And we access those promises through prayer.

Intentionality

Intentionality to share the gospel in motherhood mostly means I have my head up wherever I go. I’m looking to make eye contact, smile, and introduce myself to others whether that’s at the park with my kids, in my exercise class, or to the woman cutting my hair. I’ve learned to identify with Christ early in the conversation. Following Jesus is the most important thing about me, so it makes sense it’d come up early. Opportunities came so much easier when I had a part time job outside of my home, but they are possible even as a stay at home mom. One way I’ve found to be intentional is to seek to become a “regular” at a specific grocery store or coffee shop. I go to Aldi every Monday morning and avoid self-checkout so that I can learn an employee’s name. They’re often busy so the conversation is only a couple minutes, but over time, I get to know them more and have more opportunities to share. In the meantime, I can adorn the gospel with the kindness, patience, and dignity I show them as people.

Trial and Error

I have shared the gospel hundreds, perhaps thousands of times, BUT if I waited until I felt completely prepared and competent to share, I would still be waiting to begin. The Lord has graciously taught me so much (and effectively helped me feel more prepared and competent) through the boldness to try (and fail). God is sovereign and powerful enough to use even our flawed attempts to grow his kingdom. One thing I’ve learned is that my favorite question to shift the conversation to spiritual things is, “Would you consider yourself a spiritual person?” If they say something affirmative, I’ll follow up with an open ended question like, “That means so many different things to different people, what does it look like for you?” I have found most people are open to sharing and even asking me in return. If, however, I sense that a person is offended by this topic shift, I just say something like, “No worries, I know it’s a bit personal; Jesus has just completely changed my life, so He’s my favorite thing to talk about.” I may not get to share the gospel with that person but now they know if they ever have spiritual questions, I’m available.

If you’ve read this article and thought all of this sounds way too extroverted for you to try, consider using your home as a place to share the gospel–with your children everyday of course, but also to those you intentionally invite over. This can be other mom friends, neighbors, a college student from church, or even a new couple in your Sunday school class. If it’s people from your church, you know they are at least open to spiritual things and my husband and I have long since found that not everyone who comes to church understands and believes the gospel. A great way to get to know each other is by sharing your two minute testimony, including the part where you learned that “Jesus lived the life you couldn’t live, died the death you deserved to die, and rose again to offer you everlasting life.” Then ask them if they ever had a moment like that where Jesus became really personal and you’re on your way.

An Unchanging Message

The way we share the gospel in each season certainly changes but the message of the gospel is unchanging and the joy we experience as we release “the power of God to salvation” (Rom 1:16) into the world is unmatched.



—Beka Simmons and her husband served as IMB missionaries in Southeast Asia and now serve in church revitalization in Charleston, SC where her husband is the pastor. She serves in student and worship ministry at her church, but her favorite way to serve is the everyday informal discipleship of shared meals and park playdates.