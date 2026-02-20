Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Heats Up as Final Stretch Looms

SALISBURY, N.C.—The Anderson University men’s basketball team started the season’s home stretch, handing Catawba its first home loss this season on 92-81 Wednesday night at Goodman Arena.

Rashawn Inglemon’s 27 points led the Trojans to their 23rd win of the season. Inglemon’s elite night was his first 27+ point performance since December 17th. He also made seven of ten from three. Osmar Garcia-Araujo scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

The Trojans shot an elite 59% from the field, including 52% from three, their highest FG percentage since non-conference games in November.

No. 8 Anderson (23-2, 17-2) will host UVA Wise on Saturday afternoon.

Young Harris 71, North Greenville 68

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers fell to Young Harris at Hayes Gymnasium just 48 hours after losing to them by double-digits on the road. Savion Brown led the team with 28 points and has scored 12+ in nine straight games. Brown leads the team with 18.5 points per game.

Zayden Edwards pulled down seven rebounds off the bench over 28 minutes which led the team.

North Greenville (16-9, 8-4) is just one game in the lead of the Northwest division of Conference Carolinas. The Trailblazers will play at Francia Marion on Saturday.

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Charleston Southern 75, Gardner Webb 66

CHARLESTON— Charleston Southern dominated the bulldogs and never trailed on Tuesday night at CSU Fieldhouse. A’lahn Sumler posted 27 points in just 27 minutes which led the team. Jessee Hafemeister pulled down a team leading 11 rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Bucs shot 47% from the field in the first half, but missed all ten threes in the second half.

Charleston Southern (13-15, 4-9) will host Longwood on Saturday.

Monday, February 16, 2026

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers continued their historic losing streak against Young Harris, improving it to seven straight losses to the Mountain Lions. Carter Bobbitt led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds but fouled out with 4:24 remaining in the second half. Savion Brown scored 13 points and played all 40 minutes.

The Trailblazers gave up the lead led than five minutes into the game and never reclaimed it.

