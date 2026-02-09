Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Moves to 21-1; NGU Upends Erskine

ANDERSON— The Trojans 19-7 run to begin the second half propelled them to a 60-52 victory over the Talcon’s on Saturday evening at the Abney Athletic Center. The Trojans star Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo posted his second straight double-double, and fifth on the season. Garcia-Araujo led the Trojans with 10 rebounds.

Rashawn Inglemon led the team with 17 points through 34 minutes.

The Trojans shot 33.3% from the field, well below their season average of 48.5% and the lowest all season. Anderson shot 51.5% from the field through its first 15 games but have stammered since. The Trojans have shot below average 40.2% through their last seven games.

No. 5 Anderson (21-1, 15-1) will play at Coker on Wednesday night. The Trojans are 11-2 against Coker since February 2019.

North Greenville 76, Erskine 51

DUE WEST— The Trailblazers senior guard Savion Brown scored a career-high 35 points in just 31 minutes during the dominant 25-point victory over Erskine on Saturday evening at Belk Arena. The Flying Fleet have yet to win a game this season and fell to 0-18 which includes 0-13 in Conference Carolinas play.

Carter Bobbitt pulled down a dozen rebounds which led the team.

The Trailblazers shot 50.9% from the field and never led to trailed the Flying Fleet.

North Greenville (13-7, 8-5) will carry a four-game winning streak back home at host Belmont Abbey on Tuesday night.

USC Upstate 100, Charleston Southern 94

SPARTANBURG— The Bucs woeful season continued on Saturday afternoon with an overtime loss against USC Upstate at G.B. Hodge Center. After an electric back and forth first half where the two teams combined for 79 points, the second half didn’t let up. The two teams combined for 103 points in the second half and 20 lead changes during regulation.

Bucs graduate guard Jesse Hafemeister scored a season high 32 points through 42 minutes which led the team. Devin Brafford pulled down 11 rebounds off the bench which led the team.

Charleston Southern has lost eight straight and fallen to (11-14, 2-8) this season. The Bucs will host Presbyterian on Thursday night. The Bucs have lost 4 of 5 against Presbyterian since 2024.

