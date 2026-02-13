Men’s College Sports Roundup: NGU Unbeaten in Baseball, AU Notches Hoops Win No. 22

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville scored 14 runs over two innings to blitz past Newberry 15-6 on Wednesday night at Rea & Bea Dillard.

Designated hitter Lane McGaha hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the next at-bat, Kai Tullos hit a solo homerun to cap the six-run fourth inning.

In the seventh inning, Tullos hit a two-run single that capped the eight-run inning. The Trailblazers used six different pitchers and held the Wolves to just five hits on Wednesday. Ben Leikam allowed one unearned run and one hit over two innings of work and secured the victory.

North Greenville (8-0, 0-0) will begin Conference Carolina games against King on Friday.

Box Score

__________

Tuesday, Feb 10

Anderson 4, Augusta 3

ANDERSON— Gray Wells sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth gave the Trojans the final run they needed to power past Augusta on Tuesday. Levi Medford hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to kick off the scoring for the Trojans.

Medford finished 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Kaleb Owens picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings of relief work while striking out six.

Anderson (7-0, 0-0) will host Newberry on Friday to begin South Atlantic Conference play.

Box Score

____________

Men’s basketball

Thursday, Feb 12

Charleston Southern 84, Presbyterian 67

CHARLESTON—The Bucs’ broke their eight-game losing streak with a double-digit victory against Presbyterian on Thursday night at Buccaneer fieldhouse. A’lahn Sumler led the team with 16 points through just 21 minutes while Jesse Hafemeister led the team with six rebounds.

Charleston Southern (12-15, 3-8) will play at Radford on Saturday afternoon.

Box Score

_________

North Greenville 71, Carolina 63

WINSTON-SALEM—The Trailblazers never trailed in the dominant victory over the Bruins on Thursday night at Williamson Gymnasium. The Trailblazers outscored the Bruins by 18 through the first half and built a lead as high as 21 points. Despite a losing a 10-point deficit in the second half, North Greenville held on for the win.

Savion Brown led the team with 19 points while Jacob Brown posted 14 points and a team leading 9 rebounds.

The Trailblazers shot just 27.8% from three, their worst performance from deep since the 16.7% at Converse in late January.

North Greenville (15-7, 9-5) has won six straight and will host Ferrum college on Saturday.

Box Score

_________

Wednesday, Feb 11

No. 5 Anderson 97, Coker 70

HARTSVILLE— The Trojans took the lead less than four minutes into the first half en route to a 20-point deficit at halftime and never trailed at The DeLoach Center on Wednesday night.

Kadyn Dawkins led the Trojans with 22 points while four other players scored at least a dozen. Junior Dallas Jones scored 12, his most since Jan. 7 when the Trojans hosted Coker. Osmar Garcia-Araujo tied the team lead with five rebounds.

The Trojans shot 50% from the field and 42% from three.

No. 5 Anderson (22-1, 16-1) is three games in the lead of the South Atlantic Conference and will play at Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. The Trojans beat the Railsplittes by 22 in their matchup in December.

Box Score

________

Tuesday, Feb 10

North Greenville 81, Belmont Abbey 74

TIGERVILLE— After a back and forth first two halves, the Trailblazers outscored the Knights by seven in overtime to seal the victory at Hayes Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Carter Bobbitt led the team with 22 points and two steals. Jacob Brown posted his sixth double-double this season with 19 points and team leading 12 rebounds.

The Trailblazers shot an elite 66% in overtime to seal the victory.