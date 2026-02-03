New and Noteworthy Books — February 2026

The Church and the Surprising Offense of God’s Love: Reintroducing the Doctrines of Church Membership and Discipline (Crossway/9Marks, 2010) by Jonathan Leeman

When the world speaks of “love,” it often means unconditional acceptance. Many churches have adopted this mindset in their practice of membership and discipline — if they have not done away with such structures entirely. Yet God’s love and God’s gospel are different than what the world expects,” writes Jonathan Leeman. “They’re centered in His character, which draws a clear boundary between what is holy and what is not. It’s this line that the local church should represent in its member practices, because the careful exercise of such authority is God’s means for guarding the gospel, marking off a people, and thereby defining His love for the world.”

So how should churches receive and dismiss members? How should Christians view their submission to the church? Are there dangers in such submission? This important work responds with biblical, theological, and practical guidance — from both corporate and individual perspectives. It’s a resource that will help pastors and their congregations upend worldly conceptions and recover a biblical understanding and practice of church authority.

The Redeemed Man (Reformation Heritage, 2025) edited by Joel Beeke

In an age of cowardice and compromise, the church is asking one question: “Where are the men?”

This multi-author book prepares you to answer Christ’s call to become a man in His image — the kind of man the world needs. Featuring the contributions of trusted pastors, fathers, and husbands, this book answers the questions you’re asking as you strive to glorify God in your relationships, work, and spiritual life.

Each author gives a unique perspective on the urgent need for men to lead in their homes, churches, and society — all while addressing the confusion surrounding manhood in a godless culture.

12 Things God Can’t Do … and How They Can Help You Sleep at Night (The Good Book Company, 2022) by Nick Tucker

What’s the secret to truly trusting God so that we can rest easy at night? How can we have the same faith and confidence as David, who said: “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety” (Ps. 4:8)?

The answer lies in focusing on God’s greatness. When we consider God’s greatness, we usually tend to think about what God can do. However, this book explores 12 things that God can’t do. They all express aspects of His nature and character which we can embrace with relief, celebrate with joy, and worship with awe. You will marvel both at God’s otherness and at how He became one of us in the person of Jesus.