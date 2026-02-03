NGU Baseball Opens Season with Weekend Sweep in Houston Tourney

HOUSTON, Texas— The Trailblazers never trailed on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the three-game set of the Houston Winter invitational, beating Rollins 10-4 to begin the 2026 season with three straight wins.

Left fielder C. J. Dean started the party on Sunday with a two-run homer in the first inning, apart of his three hit, three RBI afternoon. Matty Brown threw three innings of four hit, one run baseball in his first appearance of 2026.

Transfer junior second baseman Jan Popisil was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBI.

After a clean three-game sweep of the Houstin Winter Invitational, North Greenville (3-0, 0-0) will host Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday afternoon.

___________

No 13. North Greenville 15, No. 2 Central Missouri 4

HOUSTON— The Trailblazers continued their dominant start in the Houstin Winter Invitational with an 11-run win over preseason No. 2 ranked Mules on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first four innings, the Trailblazers knocked home eight runs in the top of the fifth. Junior outfielder Josh Foulks recorded two hits that inning, including a two-run homer, apart of his four RBI Day.

Starting pitcher Roemer Bennett allowed just one run and three hits over four innings and struck out six. Thayer Tacormina came in and allowed three runs (2 earned) over 1.1 innings and recorded the win.

The Trailblazers were walked an astounding 19 times, five recorded by Mason Swinny.

Nine Mule pitchers recorded at least one out and walk, but only three recorded at least an inning of work.

__________

No 13. North Greenville 12, Alabama in Huntsville 3

HOUSTON— The North Greenville Trailblazers opened the 2026 baseball season in fashion during the Houston winter Invitational on Friday afternoon with a 12-3 route of Alabama of Huntsville Broncos at Daikin Park.

The Trailblazers starting pitcher allowed a run in the first inning but settled in and retired six of the ten batters he faced over two innings.

After falling behind an early 1-0 deficit, the Trailblazers jumped out to score eight in the first two innings, enroute to victory. Junior center fielder Thomas Powell homered and tripled in his 2026 debut.

Eli Wagner picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits over three innings. The Trailblazers pitching staff allowed just six hits over seven innings.

