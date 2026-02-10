Patriots, Seahawks speak on faith

Reading Scripture and telling others about it is “bigger than football,” New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye told reporters.

Leaning on the Lord “is a constant” in his life, Maye said. “It’s such a thing for me to lean on, and take my thoughts away from football.”

“This is my purpose,” he added, motioning to the microphones, cameras and recorders. “This is why I’m on this stage today, to shine a light … and get them to follow Jesus Christ. … It’s what God put me here to do.”

The Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t the biggest or fastest wide receiver in the league, but he may be the best. But the way he carries himself and where he gives credit is most important, he said.

“Do I change as a person? I think, just staying grounded and giving Him the glory and understanding that I’m here to serve others, that I’m here to serve the Lord … this season has been another testament of that,” said Smith-Njigba.

Their teams faced each other on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks won 29-13.

No one factored more than Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for getting Smith-Njigba positioned for success this season. Even so, the soon-to-be-named head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders pointed out that one’s identity isn’t in what they do, but in Christ.

“When I learned that … from the mentors I had in coaching, [it] helped me read the Word every day. It took a real heavy load off, knowing that I’m a child of God and football is something that I do. But trying to be a good father and faithful husband is way more important than any of that,” he said.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald also shared the importance of his faith in response to a question from Sports Spectrum, which interviewed numerous Super Bowl participants on the subject.

“My faith has really grown over the last couple of years. That’s what I lean on. That’s where your strength comes from,” said Macdonald. “… “[Faith is] your guiding light every day, so it’s something that I can hopefully continue to grow, and hopefully our players continue to seek it out — seek their faith and grow in their faith.”

Last November, the Seahawks introduced Bible study tools through Logos software, including its AI Study Assistant, which has generated regular participation of up to 50 players at weekly Bible studies.

“These guys spend hours studying film and perfecting their bodies. This is time to center their minds and hearts,” said Jonathan Rainey, team chaplain. “It gives them perspective before the biggest moments of their careers.”

Other spiritual leaders on the Patriots include Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.

“At the end of the day, we are more than football players,” said Gonzalez. “[God] takes away that anxiety you feel to just go out there and play free and physical.”

Henderson was among a collective of Ohio State players instrumental in an on-campus revival on the way to the Buckeyes’ national championship in 2024-25.

“Football is a gift that God has allowed me to play, and He’s given me a platform to continue to spread the Word, spread the Gospel and lead others to Him,” said Henderson. “That’s my purpose – to continue to play this game for the glory of the Lord.”

Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.