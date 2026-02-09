Social Media Post Deemed Racist Receives Southern Baptist Response

Southern Baptist leaders pointed to the evils of racism following a now deleted post on President Trump’s social media page Friday, Feb. 6.

“Nearly all of the 62-second clip appears to be from a conservative video alleging deliberate tampering with voting machines in battleground states as 2020 votes were tallied. At the 60-second mark is a quick scene of two jungle primates, with the Obamas’ smiling faces imposed on them,” the Associated Press reported.

The video was removed by midday. The White House said the post was made by a staff member, who apparently failed to stop recording the first video before the first few seconds the offensive reel began playing.

Presidential Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the AP, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.”

Before the post was removed, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the lone African American Republican in the Senate, posted on X, “Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Tony Wolfe said Scott “exhibited true South Carolina courage,” in taking his stand against the post.

“I’m thankful the post was removed from the president’s accounts, and I’m thankful for U.S. Senator Tim Scott who simply, clearly, and unequivocally called for its withdrawal,” Wolfe said. “Any video or statement which demeans and disrespects a former U.S. president and first lady with racist overtures is way out of line.”

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, led by interim director Gary Hollingsworth, retired South Carolina Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, posted a statement Feb. 6 calling the depiction of the Obamas “inexcusable” as they expressed gratitude for the video’s removal.

“Calling someone an ape is intentionally derogatory and dehumanizing. Portraying African Americans as apes has an even deeper insidious history,” the statement said.

“Despite sometimes deep disagreements over policies, in recent years Southern Baptists have declared over and over the biblical truth that every person is made in God‘s image, has the same inherent worth, and should be treated accordingly,” the statement said.

SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg said national leaders should strive to strengthen the country.

“Our national leaders must model disagreeing with people without demeaning them,” Iorg told Baptist Press.

“Racist tropes and personal attacks do not strengthen our country or build the unity we need.”

Kentucky pastor and ERLC trustee David Prince said racism “must always be confronted” in a Facebook post Friday evening.

“Since racism is rooted in pride, it is the spirit of anti-Christ and is uniquely culturally corrosive. When it is disseminated from an account of the highest office in the land, we should be horrified and mourn. Such things are much larger than political alligiences (sic),” he wrote.

In 2021, Southern Baptist messengers agreed on a resolution that said, “We, therefore, reject any theory or worldview that denies that racism, oppression, or discrimination is rooted, ultimately, in anything other than sin.”

The resolution calls on believers to pursue reconciliation.

“We affirm that our reconciliation in Christ gives us the opportunity and responsibility to pursue reconciliation with others so that we can display and share the hope of the gospel with the world,” it says.

Racial Reconciliation Sunday is set for Feb. 22 on the SBC Emphasis Calendar. The ERLC has produced a handout calling for the continued pursuit of racial reconciliation. It is available at their website.

Alabama State Board of Mission Executive Director Rick Lance pointed out the importance of all words and actions in a post on X Friday afternoon.

“Any words or actions communicating or depicting racism are not only wrong but evil. We expect better from our leaders, no matter who they are,” he wrote.

— Brandon Porter serves as vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee.