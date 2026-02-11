Southern Baptists bring timeless message to Winter Olympics

Southern Baptists are ready to share the hope of Christ with the nations! As the 2026 Winter Olympic games get under way, International Mission Board missionaries from all over Italy are teaming up with hundreds of U.S. volunteers from South Carolina, South Dakota, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia to reach Milan with the gospel.

Teams are taking part in outreach strategies like passing out Bibles and booklets of The Gospel of John, hosting hospitality points around the city, and participating in the beloved Olympic pastime of pin trading with a special twist – on the back of each pin is a QR code that generates a gospel presentation in multiple languages.

Churches, volunteers and missionaries expressed excitement to be part of this incredible, God-given moment to reach a multitude of nations with the timeless message of Christ.

Like Kim Cruse, a missions discipleship specialist for Woman’s Missionary Union of Tennessee and a former IMB missionary, who is leading a group of 12 men and women from Tennessee and Kentucky to join the effort in Italy. This is the first international mission trip for some volunteers. Cruse is praying God will fuel their witness for Him with boldness.

“Sometimes we have it built up in our minds that people aren’t interested, or the gospel conversations are awkward,” Cruse said. “Occasionally that can be true, but in many cases, we end up surprised at how open people are and how many people really are seeking truth.”

Cruse’s team hopes for opportunities to share Christ with people from all over the world. One way they have prepared for the trip is by using an AI witnessing chat tool to practice sharing the gospel with those from varying worldviews – post moderns, atheists, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and others – knowing different backgrounds require a different approach. They will also be trading pins.

“I love that believers from all over the world work together in this effort,” Cruse said, describing how QR codes on the back of pins will give spiritual seekers the opportunity to connect with digital volunteers and hear the gospel.

IMB missionaries Dylan Lancaster and his wife, Isaura Jeronimo-Lancaster, have been in Italy a little over a year. The Lancasters have been looking forward to hosting U.S. partners during the outreach – especially one church where they made a special connection just before their move to Italy.

While preparing to leave, the Lancasters had some extra time in their home state of Kentucky. One Wednesday evening, Dylan and Isaura decided to visit a Southern Baptist church a few hours away.

The church was one where they hoped to explore a partnership for their work in Italy. They tried reaching out by phone and email but never received a response. That evening when the Lancasters showed up, the members of the church responded with genuine shock and surprise.

“The pastor was so excited,” Isaura said, describing their enthusiastic welcome. “He got up and introduced us, like ‘We have IMB missionaries here. They’re the real deal.’”

Now, the church has become one of their most faithful partners.

“Ever since, they’ve faithfully prayed for us, reached out to us, and given to our ministry funds,” Isaura said. “We have a really good relationship with them and now, they’ve come to Italy to share the gospel with people here.”

Some churches who sent teams to the 2024 Summer Olympics felt led to come back and serve again during the 2026 Winter Games.

Karen Herfurth, who is in Italy with a group from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, recalled how the Paris Olympics sparked her desire to come back.

“I realized then that there will never be a chance for me to reach as many people for God’s kingdom as in that setting,” she said. “I am excited to be able to do that again in Milan.”

Herfurth also expressed how thrilling it is to be part of the collaborative effort to reach the nations and make Christ known.

“This is a chance for Southern Baptists to reach more people and impact more lives!” she said. “We may never know the difference this makes until we are in heaven.”

Cruse, recalling her experience as a former IMB missionary, likewise stressed the importance of Southern Baptist volunteers and missionaries working together for the sake of the gospel.

“I remember how encouraged I was every time a group came,” Cruse said. “It showed me that we weren’t alone. There were others who wanted to come and carry the burden of the lost with us.”

Want to join the Olympics outreach? Sign up to receive daily prayer prompts during the Games and consider giving financially.

Kristen Sosebee writes for the IMB.