Trustee training course free, available for anyone

Some 540 Southern Baptists serve as trustees among the Southern Baptist Convention’s 11 entities and the Executive Committee. They now have access to the first denomination-wide tool designed to resource them for that role.

An SBC trustee training course is now available for free not only to those entities, but to churches and any other groups that feel they could benefit from its resources.

The course, which includes six videos, reading materials and tutorials, is not a requirement for being nominated to serve as an SBC entity trustee, nor should it be, EC President Jeff Iorg told Executive Committee members Monday night, Feb. 16.

“We are encouraging entity leaders to use this course as part of their new trustee orientation and training,” said Iorg, “and make that the point of accountability for its use.”

Created in partnership with entity leaders, the course is open to any Southern Baptist – prospective trustees, existing trustees or those who are not trustees at all. Those who complete it receive a certificate of recognition.

Iorg pointed out that the course is also a useful recruiting tool in that it clarifies the responsibilities of being a trustee. Revisions to its process for greater effectiveness may be made after the first year or two, he added.

Development and management costs of the course are maintained by the Executive Committee.

Unless they are ex officio, trustees serve voluntarily and often without prior board experience. Iorg said the SBC’s new Business and Financial Plan depends on “robust governance” among trustees, thus making such training essential.

“I am grateful and delighted to announce that this trustee training course is now active and available for Southern Baptists,” he said.

Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.