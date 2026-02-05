What Do I Do When I Don’t Understand the Bible?

We’re learning to read the Bible as lifelong learners, not instant experts. What skills do we need to make the most of our first read-through of the Bible? How do we enjoy reading Scripture when certain passages still feel a little foreign and confusing?

Read relationally

We bring our questions and our honest response to God.

Remember, this is God’s Word, and it exists to connect you to Him. So, read it relationally, talking with Him honestly as you go. He loves your questions, so long as your desire is to grow closer to Him, not move farther away.

Look for God

As we read, we keep in mind that each chapter reveals something about God.

The Bible gives us a way to see God. While the Bible does have much to tell us about ourselves, it’s primarily a revelation of God. With each passage we read, it’s good to ask ourselves, What do we learn about God in these verses?

Read with others

Since the Bible is meant to be read and studied together, discussing it with others is one of our greatest helps. If possible, read the passage with another Christian and discuss it. Write down anything that comes from your discussion — new insights, questions or clarity.

Learn the structure

When we are confused, finding the framework of the passage is a helpful first step, knowing we can fill in the details on our next reading.

Instead of immediately trying to make sense of every strange thing you read, begin to try understanding the basics:

Who’s speaking? What happened first? Where were they? Who did what first? Is there a pattern?

Try to see the book’s blueprint, knowing you will have time to figure out the details on the next read-through.

— Jimmy Needham is author of the 10-session Bible study, “See For Yourself: How to Study Your Bible with Confidence and Joy.”