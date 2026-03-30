2026 SBC Annual Meeting Schedule Released

A preliminary schedule for the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting June 9–10 in Orlando has been released by the Southern Baptist Convention’s Committee on Order of Business.

A highlight of the program will come right off the bat in Tuesday morning’s session June 9 with a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The moment will be “a reminder of the freedoms that have allowed churches like ours to worship openly, preach the gospel without restraint and send missionaries around the world,” said Bryant Sims, chairman of this year’s Committee on Order of Business. “We give thanks to God for His providence in the history of our nation and for the opportunity those freedoms have given Southern Baptists to cooperate for the sake of the Great Commission.”

The Tuesday session will begin at 8 a.m. with worship led by Gerald Malloy, worship ministry pastor at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C.

SBC President Clint Pressley, pastor of Hickory Grove, will call the meeting to order at 8:15. Pressley is ending his second and final one-year term, and messengers will elect a new SBC president at the meeting.

“The annual meeting every year is a highlight in SBC life, and this year will be no different” Pressley said. “We will hear from our entities and mission boards and be able to celebrate all the Lord is doing in and through the SBC. In addition to that, being in Orlando makes it even more fun. Genuinely can’t wait for June!”

Sims said the sending of new missionaries, officer elections and the general stewardship of the SBC call for “careful stewardship and prayerful responsibility.”

“Messengers will be asked to participate thoughtfully in the life of the Convention, including the election of the SBC president on Tuesday afternoon and the selection of other officers across both days,” Sims said. “The schedule’s allowance for the possibility of runoff elections serves as a reminder that these decisions matter and deserve our full attention, humility and prayer.”

The full schedule is below.

2026 SBC Annual Meeting Program

Tuesday Morning, June 9, 2026

8:00 Worship — Gerald Malloy, Convention music director; worship ministry pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

8:10 Prayer — Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention, Jacksonville, Fla.

8:15 Welcome and Call to Order — Clint Pressley, SBC president; senior pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

8:25 Crossover Report — Tim Dowdy, vice president of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.

8:35 Registration Report and Constitution of Convention — Don Currence, SBC registration secretary; administrative pastor, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo.

8:40 Committee on Order of Business Report (First) — Bryant Sims, chair, chief operations officer, South Carolina Baptist Convention, Columbia, S.C.

8:50 Celebrating Freedom —Chaplain Major General Doug Carver, U.S. Army retired, executive director of chaplaincy, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.

9:00 Committee on Resolutions Report (First) — Hunter Baker, chair, provost and dean of faculty, North Greenville University, Greenville, S.C.

9:10 Committee on Committees Report —Cory Horton chair; senior pastor, Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C.

9:20 Committee on Nominations Report —Jeff Moore, chair; senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Altus, Okla.

9:35 Introduction of New Motions (First)

9:50 GuideStone Financial Resources Report — D. Hance Dilbeck Jr., president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas, Texas

10:02 The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission Report — Gary Hollingsworth, interim president; The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville, Tenn.

10:14 Lifeway Christian Resources Report — Joe Walker, interim president and CEO, Lifeway Christian Resources, Brentwood, Tenn.

10:26 Cooperative Program Spotlight

10:30 International Mission Board Sending Celebration —Paul Chitwood, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.

11:15 Worship — Gerald Malloy

11:25 President’s Address — Clint Pressley

12:05 Closing Prayer —Breck Ladd, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Madison, Miss.

Tuesday Afternoon, June 9, 2026

2:00 Worship — Gerald Malloy, Convention music director; worship ministry pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

2:10 Opening Prayer — Jonathan Parnell, lead pastor, Cities Church, St. Paul, Minn.

2:15 Joint Seminary Reports — Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; James K. Dew Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; David Dockery, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas; Adam P. Groza, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.

3:27 Cooperative Program Spotlight

3:30 Election of President

3:45 Introduction of New Motions (Last Opportunity)

4:00 Election of Recording Secretary

4:15 Executive Committee Report (First) — Jeff Iorg, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

4:55 Miscellaneous Business

5:15 Committee on Order of Business Report (Second) — Bryant Sims, chair, chief operations officer, South Carolina Baptist Convention, Columbia, S.C.

5:40 Closing Prayer — Jordan Willard, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Weddington, N.C.

Wednesday Morning, June 10, 2026

8:00 Worship — Gerald Malloy, Convention music director; worship ministry pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

8:10 Prayer — Chris Griggs, lead pastor, First Baptist Church Welcome, Lexington, N.C.

8:15 Committee on Order of Business Report (Third) — Bryant Sims, chair, chief operations officer, South Carolina Baptist Convention, Columbia, S.C.

8:35 Election of First Vice President

8:45 Previously Scheduled Business — Clint Pressley, SBC president; senior pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

9:05 Worship — Gerald Malloy

9:15 Convention Sermon — Caleb Turner, senior pastor, Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church, Mesquite, Texas

9:55 Election of Second Vice President

10:05 Executive Committee Report (Second) — Jeff Iorg, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

10:45 Woman’s Missionary Union Report — Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.

10:53 Send Relief Presentation — Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Georgia; Paul Chitwood, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.

11:03 International Mission Board Report — Paul Chitwood

11:15 Cooperative Program Spotlight

11:18 Election of Registration Secretary

11:25 Committee on Resolutions Report (Second) — Hunter Baker, chair, provost and dean of faculty, North Greenville University, Greenville, S.C.

11:55 Closing Prayer — Ronnie Parrott, lead pastor, Christ Community, Huntersville, N.C.

Wednesday Afternoon, June 10, 2026

2:30 Worship — Gerald Malloy, Convention music director; worship ministry pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

2:45 Prayer — Mike Powers, elder/lead pastor, Richland Creek Community Church, Wake Forest, N.C.

2:50 Committee on Resolutions Report (Third) — Hunter Baker, chair, provost and dean of faculty, North Greenville University, Greenville, S.C.

3:20 North American Mission Board Presentation — Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.

3:45 North American Mission Board Report— Kevin Ezell

3:57 Cooperative Program Spotlight

4:00 Previously Scheduled Business — Clint Pressley, SBC president; senior pastor, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

4:20 Committee on Order of Business Report (Fourth) — Bryant Sims, chair, chief operations officer, South Carolina Baptist Convention, Columbia, S.C.

Election of 2027 Convention Preacher, Alternate Preacher, and Music Director

4:30 Presentation of Officers — Jeff Iorg, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

4:40 Closing Prayer — Tom Savage, interim executive director, State Convention of Baptists in Indiana, Martinsville, Ind.