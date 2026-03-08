8 Ingredients for Bold Evangelism (part two)

In the previous article, we defined what boldness is and said that prayer, God’s presence, God’s power, and our preparation help us become bold in evangelism. In this article we’ll cover the last four P’s.

5. Practice

Typically the more you practice something, the better at it that you become. I think of pastors who preach week after week. Their gifting and calling are from the Lord. The power in their message doesn’t come from themselves—it comes from the Scripture they’re teaching. But it’s also true that their preaching can improve.

Recently, one of my pastors shared about how terrible his first sermon was. I wasn’t there to hear it, but I am here listening to his sermons over 10 years later and I can say that he does an incredible job. His practice year after year has blessed our church.

It’s very similar with evangelism. If you care about having impactful conversations than seek out those opportunities more often and practice having them. You can’t expect to be a great evangelist if you only share the gospel once a year.

Rehearse the gospel to yourself and to others. Remind your brothers and sisters in Christ of the gospel. Let that story be so often on your lips that when you have the opportunity to share with an unbeliever, the words just flow out naturally. Bless others by practicing.

6. Partners

Don’t go it alone. I often view evangelism as an individual practice. But another one of my pastors, Aaron Markham, reminded me that we don’t have to do it alone.

In a portion of his article Markham said, “There is a life-altering and world-changing tool that Jesus can use to impact individuals, communities, and the globe for His glory: relationships. When I think about how the Lord saved me 15 years ago, it was through a group of friends surrounding me, showing me what it means to live for Christ, and sharing the gospel with me regularly. God used a group of friends — Matt, Alex, Josh, Joe, and Robert — who became my friends and taught me what it meant to know, follow, and worship Jesus. In the individualized West, it can feel like I am the one who needs to create change and help people know Jesus. And clearly, I do have a responsibility, but I don’t have to do it alone.”

For many people, an interest in evangelism is sparked by the encouragement of others. I remember in college a large group of us went to downtown Greenville and split up in groups to minister to homeless people. I listened to my friends share the gospel and they listened to me. We spurred each other on. And I believe many of us who were part of that group are stronger and better now because of the formation and practice we had going out nearly every Friday night to share the gospel together.

Finally, we turn to Scripture and think of Paul—a great example of a partnering apostle.

Throughout his letters, Paul speaks of his partners: Timothy (Rom. 16:21), Priscilla and Aquila (Rom. 16:3), Titus (2 Cor. 8:23) among many others.

Partner with other believers. Don’t go it alone.

“I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy,because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now” (Phil. 1:3-5).

7. Priority/planning

Donald Whitney, in Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life says that we must discipline ourselves to practice evangelism. Gospel opportunities just “happen” sometimes, but we should also be intentional to plan and seek them out.

What we prioritize and plan shows what we value.

Consider planning a day to walk around your neighborhood each month to pray for your neighbors when you walk by their house. Consider taking advantage of the holidays and bringing your neighbors cookies to learn their names and begin a relationship with them. Consider praying each morning for opportunities to share the gospel and keep your eyes open for God to answer that prayer.

It’s also helpful to take what’s already on your calendar and reframe it as an opportunity for evangelism. Is the electrician coming over to fix your refrigerator? Be available to engage in conversation with him. Does the mailman come every day at 2:00? Be ready to thank them for their service and ask how you can pray for them. Do you take the kids to basketball practice every Tuesday night? Be intentional to get to know the other moms/dads and share Jesus with them. Do you typically each lunch alone? Consider grabbing lunch with a coworker.

Prioritize and make plans to evangelize.

8. Praise

Boldness in evangelism results in the praise of God. Why were we put on earth? Why do we evangelize in the first place? Ultimately, everything we do should be to the praise of His glory.

“So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Cor. 10:31).

What is the end goal of the Great Commission?

“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands, and crying out with a loud voice, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!”And all the angels were standing around the throne and around the elders and the four living creatures, and they fell on their faces before the throne and worshiped God, saying, “Amen! Blessing and glory and wisdom and thanksgiving and honor and power and might be to our God forever and ever! Amen” (Rev. 7:9-12).

The end goal of the Great Commission is the worship of God among all nations.

John Piper said in his book, Let the Nations Be Glad, “Missions exists because worship doesn’t. Worship is ultimate, not missions, because God is ultimate, not man. When this age is over, and the countless millions of the redeemed fall on their faces before the throne of God, missions will be no more. It is a temporary necessity. But worship abides forever.”

Boldness in evangelism results in the worship of God. And the reverse of that is also true. The worship of God creates bold evangelists.

The more we love and cherish God—the more we will love others through gospel proclamation. The more passionate we are about the greatness of God—the stronger our passion will be to share this great treasure with others.

Do you love God? I mean do you really love Him in a deep intimate way? Do you love Him as deeply and profoundly as you love your friends, your spouse, or your kids? Do you intimately know God? He intimately knows you (Ps. 139).

What hinders you from sharing the gospel? Could it be that there’s parts of your life that you haven’t surrendered to Christ? Is there something you love more than Him—your reputation, the praise of man, your comfort, security…? Repent and trust Christ with those things.

And if you do share the gospel with others, why do you do it? Is it so you can look like a “super” Christian? Is it so you can be known as the “boldest” Christian around? Of do you do it out of love (Phil. 1:15-18)?

Paul said in Philippians 3 that he counted all his former status and self-righteousness as loss for the sake of knowing Christ. Seriously, what could be better than knowing God and making Him known?