At Italy Winter Games, Southern Baptists Serve

More than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries gathered in Milan, Italy, in February, where they spent two weeks competing for Olympic gold in sports like skiing, figure skating and ice hockey.

Organizers anticipated more than 2 million spectators would converge on northern Italy during the Winter Olympic Games, including people from nations currently closed to traditional missionary presence.

Southern Baptists made the most of this unique moment, with hundreds of volunteers joining forces alongside International Mission Board missionaries to proclaim Christ boldly throughout the city.

Situated in the lush Po Valley of northern Italy, Milan lies just south of the Alps. It is Italy’s second largest population center after Rome and is recognized globally as a capital of luxury, finance and fashion.

“In Italy, you strive to live the good life,” said IMB missionary Charlie Worthy, who helped to coordinate outreach efforts during the Winter Games. “If you’ve got a good friend, a good house and a good income, then what more do you need?”

Steeped in centuries of history, Milan is also home to iconic landmarks like the Duomo di Milano and Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” They are striking reminders of the prominence of the Roman Catholic church in Italy, but Worthy noted today many Catholics are “nominal practicing”.

During the Olympics, IMB teams, local partners and volunteers from the U.S. undertook to reach as many people as possible with the hope of the gospel. Outreach efforts were focused on Milan and other Olympic venues throughout northern Italy.

Carrying on the “Who Am I?” campaign from the 2024 Paris Olympics, teams sought to engage locals and spectators with questions about identity, meaning and purpose, ultimately leading them to discover the answer in Jesus.

They also distributed Bibles and the Gospel of John booklets, participated in the beloved Olympic pastime of pin-trading, and hosted hospitality points around the city.

Worthy was excited for the large-scale opportunity to impact global lostness. Worthy hopes the outreach continues to spur long-term gospel ministry in Italy.

“I think what most people don’t realize is that Italy is the third oldest Southern Baptist mission field,” he continued. “We’ve had missionaries longer here than just about anywhere else in the entire world.”

Outreach during the Olympics provided a special chance for Southern Baptists to work alongside the local church to make Jesus known among Italians. Not only that, but it also provided an urgent opportunity to share Christ with nations without gospel access as they gathered in northern Italy for the Games.

— Kristen Sosebee writes for the International Mission Board.