Bucs Complete Sweep of Brown to Improve to 10-1 on the Year

Charleston Southern’s hot start to the 2026 season continued Sunday afternoon as they finished off the weekend sweep of Brown with a 10-4 victory. This moves them to 10-1 in the year, extending their best start to a spring in school history.

The Buccaneers jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first as the whole lineup went to the plate in the opening frame. Caden Wolfley led off with a walk and moved to third on a single by Mason Reising. On a failed pickoff, Wolfley scored to scratch the first across for either of the teams. Later in the inning, Tyler Wright had a two RBI single up the middle to score Reising and Chandler Tuupo.

In the second, Tuupo had a double down the right field line to score Wolfley while in the third Wolfley had a sacrifice fly to center to score Nathan Martinez. In the top of the third, Brown scored two runs off a pair of RBI singles. In the fourth, the Bucs tallied another with Martinez having an infield single to score Tuupo and push the score to 6-2.

The sixth saw the Bucs score their seventh of the day with a pinch hitting Ean Czech single through the right side bringing Tuupo home from second. In the seventh, Wright clubbed a solo home run over the fence in left field for the first one of his career. Later in the inning, Reising had a RBI double down the left field line to score Wolfley. In the eighth, Charleston Southern reached double digits and pushed the score to 10-2 as Speirs had an RBI single up the middle to score Barile.

At the plate, the team collected 11 hits and eight walks on the day with Wright leading them with three hits. Reising and Martinez also had a pair of hits with two. Wolfley led the squad with three walks while Tuupo added two walks. Wright led the team in RBIs with three on the day.

Matt Gallant had the start and threw the first 3.0 innings of the ballgame. He allowed a pair of earned runs, six hits and no walks in the outing. Aydan Smith had the next 3.0 of work and struck out three batters while on the mound. He did not allow a run to score and gave up just two hits and a walk in the appearance. Drew Dawson had the next two innings of work and retired all six batters he faced to go with two strikeouts. Hunter Porter and Christian Krause combined to throw the final inning of the game.

The Buccaneers return to action on Wednesday, March 4 with a trip to South Carolina. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the game to be available live on SECN+. It will mark the second road game of the year for Charleston Southern with them winning their first one 12-4 at North Florida.

Michael Causey is assistant A.D. for Athletic Communications at Charleston Southern University Athletics.