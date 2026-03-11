Charleston Southern University mourns death of beloved campus pastor

It is with great sadness that the university announces the death of Rev. Jonathan “Jon” D. Davis, associate vice president for spiritual life, on March 9. Jon was diagnosed with multiform glioblastoma in 2021 and lived the last five years continuing to minister on campus and to the many medical personnel he met while receiving treatment at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

President B. Keith Faulkner said, “Jon Davis led spiritual life on this campus for years, shining the light of Christ. His authenticity and strong desire to share the gospel with every person he met brought joy to our community. There are hundreds of stories of Jon leading students to the Lord, and the impact of his life on God’s kingdom and so many lives is immeasurable.”

A beloved member of the Charleston Southern family, Jon never met a stranger. His 35-year journey at CSU began when he was appointed an assistant football coach in 1991. He left coaching in 1999 to pursue full-time ministry as pastor of Summit Church in North Charleston, a position he held until his death.

He returned to Charleston Southern in 2004 as assistant campus pastor, and in 2011 was named campus pastor. He later served as assistant dean of students, director of the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership and was named associate vice president for spiritual life in 2019. He also served as an adjunct professor in the College of Christian Studies.

He held a BA from Catawba College, a Master of Divinity and Master of Theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he was a member of the Evangelical Theological Seminary, and he had begun studies toward his doctorate.

Jon and his wife, Lynette, have four children, and three grandchildren. Jon’s brother, James A. Davis, is a current member of the CSU Board of Trustees.

Jon’s celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Salisbury on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 11 a.m.

A second celebration of life will be held at Charleston Southern University in Lightsey Chapel on March 14, 2026, at 4 p.m. A visitation with family will be held prior to the service from 2-4 p.m., and a reception will follow the service. Friends are welcome to bring a photograph or memory card to share stories and reflections with the family during visitation.