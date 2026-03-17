College Baseball: CSU Erupts for 22 Runs in Beatdown of Villanova; NGU Splits Doubleheader

CHARLESTON—The Bucs scored a season high 22-runs and run ruled Villanova 22-4 to avoid being swept on Saturday afternoon.

Charleston Southern’s 22-run explosion was the most runs scored by the Bucs since the 28-run game vs. High Point in 2002. Tyler Wright and John Emendorfer both hit homers on Saturday.

Emendorfer was a main contributor with four RBI and two runs scored. Garrison Barile went 2 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored. The Bucs batters were walked 13 times, the most in a singular game since 2021 against UNC Asheville.

Starter Matt Galant improved to 3-0 after he allowed two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings.

Charleston Southern (13-6, 0-0) will host North Florida for the last non-conference game on tonight before Big South competition begins.

Box score

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Villanova 5, Charleston Southern 0

CHARLESTON—The Bucs were shutout for the first time this season in the first game of Saturday doubleheader at Nielsen Field. Leadoff outfielder Caden Wolfley recorded three of the Bucs’ five hits on Saturday and picked up a stolen base.

Starter Brady Bickett fell to 2-2 after he allowed four runs on three hits and walked two over 3 innings. Christian Krause only allowed one hit over four scoreless innings.

Box score

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North Greenville 17, Belmont Abbey 10

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville avoided being swept in game two of the Saturday afternoon doubleheader at Ray & Bea Dillard field. Conner McKee’s three run bomb in the fourth inning capped the nine-run inning to help NGU to a 17-10 win over Belmont Abbey.

McKee finished 3 for 6 with five RBI and three runs scored. Cooper Noble doubled twice and batted 5 for 6.

Right fielder Darrien Whitaker went 2 for 4 with two walks, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Starting pitcher Oliver Adams allowed eight runs over four innings and 75 pitches.

Micah Takac picked up his first win of the year after two scoreless innings, allowing one just one hit.

North Greenville (20-6, 11-4) will play at Lander on today.

Box Score

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Belmont Abbey 6, North Greenville 2

TIGERVILLE—Belmont Abbey scored four runs in the top of the seventh to seal the victory in the seven-inning game on Saturday afternoon. Reliever Connor Brinson allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and fell to 1-2 this season.

Catcher Skyler Hegler picked up two of North Greenville’s five hits on Saturday afternoon while Mason Swinney hit a two-run homer. Starter Bennett Roemer allowed two runs on four this over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

Box Score

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Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Anderson 4

HICKORY—Mackenzie Wainwright scored on a fielders choice in the bottom of the seventh to give Anderson the only victory of the weekend set at Durham Field. First baseman Gray Wells went 3 for 4 with an RBI and double.

Zach Stover and Levi Medford both doubled as well. Starting pitcher Brendan Clarke allowed three runs on three hits and walked three over 5.1 innings.

Anderson (15-11, 4-11) will play at Non-conference Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Box score

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Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Anderson 2

HICKORY—The Trojans recorded just recorded one more hit (3) than their Friday night affair with Lenoir-Rhyne through the Saturday loss. Braeden Harrison doubled while Gray Wells’ sac fly recorded the only RBI.

Starting pitcher Cole Davis allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings of work with 9 strikeouts. He fell to 2-3 this season.

Box score

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Friday, March 13

Villanova 5, Charleston Southern 4

CHARLESTON—DH Tyler Wright’s carried the Bucs offense on Friday but Charleston Southern failed to come through in the Friday night loss at Nielsen Field. Wright batted 4 for 5 with two doubles and RBI while third baseman Blake Edgmon went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff allowed five runs on four hits over five innings of work. Jack Bunnell allowed just three hits and no runs over four innings of relief.

Box Score

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Belmont Abbey 11, North Greenville 1

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers were limited to one run and five hits in Friday night’s loss at Ray & Bea Dillard field. Starter Matty Brown allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings and fell to 4-2.

Eli Wagner allowed four runs and walked three over two innings of relief. North Greenville failed to record an extra base hit, were caught stealing twice and Cooper Noble’s second error of the season allowed five more runs to score in the fifth.

Box Score

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Lenoir-Rhyne 12, Anderson 0

HICKORY— The Anderson Trojans were held to two hits and 0 runs in the first game of the Weekend set at Durham Field. Starting pitcher Kaleb Owens allowed six runs on six hits and walked four over 4 innings.

Dom Bello and Adams Faucett picked up the lone Trojans hits, both singles. Faucett picked up the only walk.

Box score