College Baseball: CSU Run-Rules Gardner Webb for 16th Win

CHARLESTON—In its final game of the first Big South series of the season, Charleston Southern pulled through with a 14-4 run rule victory over the Gardner-Webb at Nielsen Field. Starting pitcher Matt Gallant improved to 4-0 after he allowed just three runs on ten hits and walked none over 5.2 innings.

Alex Marot homers and drove in three runs. Kain Collins went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Blake Edgmon, Nathan Martinez and Lucas Pringle all doubled.

Charleston Southern (16-7, 2-1) will host Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Box score

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No. 10 North Greenville 6, Southern Wesleyan 1

CENTRAL—The Trailblazers complete the weekend sweep in style with a dominant six-inning performance over the Warriors on Saturday afternoon. Josh Foulks hit a three-run homer in the second inning to boost North Greenville to a lead it never relinquished.

Starting pitcher Oliver Adams went five strong innings allowing just one run on three hits and striking out four. Caleb Cox pitched the final inning in relief. The Trailblazers (25-6, 14-4) will bring their six-game win streak at Newberry on Tuesday night.

Box score

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North Greenville 7, Southern Wesleyan 6

CENTRAL—North Greenville picked up its fifth straight win with a tight victory over the Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Connor Field. In the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, a wild pitch scored the go ahead run, Darrien Whitaker in the top of the seventh. Bennett Roemer improved to 5-0 this season after allowing six runs on nine hits and walking three over 5.1 innings.

This was Roemer’s first start allowing more than two runs this season. He’s struggled with command, walking 20 over 41.2 innings this season, but struck out 51 as well.

Connor Brinson struck out five of the six batters he faced for the five-out save, his first this season. Josh Foulks hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 11th this season which leads the team.

Box score

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Gardner-Webb 8 Charleston Southern 5

CHARLESTON—The Buccaneers lost game two of the weekend set on Saturday after Aydan Smith allowed four runs in relief and picked up his first loss of the season. Starting pitcher Brady Bickett allowed four runs (3 earned) on seven hits and walked three over four innings of work.

Caden Wolfley and Lucas Pringle picked up the only two-hit days for the Bucs. Gavin Speirs and Blake Edgmon knocked in four of the five runs.

Nathan Martinez was hit by a pitch twice.

Box score

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Emory & Henry 15, Anderson 2

ANDERSON—The Trojans were embarrassed in their final game of the weekend set vs the Wasps. Starting pitcher Brendan Clarke allowed three runs (2 earned) on eight hits and struck out three over four innings of work. He fell to 2-1 this season. Luke Godwin and Ashton Shackelford each allowed four runs without recording an out in this game. Shackelford came on in the seventh needing just one out but saw all four batters he faced reach base.

Braeden Harrison and Mauro Brooks each doubled. Harrison picked up two of the Trojans four hits.

Anderson (17-13, 5-13) will host Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated the Warriors 9-6 in Central last Tuesday.

Box score

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Emory & Henry 13, Anderson 7

ANDERSON—Anderson’s bullpen and defense fell apart on Saturday in the loss of game one of the Saturday doubleheader. Dom Bello recorded two errors while Ben Bullard recorded one. Brooks Mauro homered during his 2 for 4 and two RBI day. Myles Denton walked three times.

Gray Wells went 3 for 5 with two RBI.

Walker Noland allowed three runs on four hits and recorded just two outs out of the bullpen. Starter Cole Davis allowed six runs (5 earned) on five hits and struck out six over 5.1 innings. He fell to 2-4 this season.

Box score

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Friday, March 20

North Greenville 17, Southern Wesleyan 6

CENTRAL—The Trailblazers dominated the Warriors on Friday night with an 11-run victory in game one of the weekend set at Connor Field. Matty Brown threw six strong innings, allowing four runs (2 earned) on eight hits and striking out eight over six frames. He improved to 5-2 this season.

Landon peavy and Cooper Noble both homered while Lane McGaha hit two big flies and drove in six runs. C. J. Dean and McGaha both notched three hits while five different Trailblazers recorded a stolen base.

Box score

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Charleston Southern 16, Gardner-Webb 5

CHARLESTON—The Buccaneers scored 16 runs on 20 hits and quickly dismantled their Big South rivals in the first conference game of the season on Friday at Nielsen Field. DH Mason Reising went 5 for 5 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored. Catcher Lucas Pringle hit a homer and drove in three runs. Garrison Barile hit a pinch hit solo shot in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff allowed four runs (2 earned) on six hits and walked four over five innings. He improved to 3-1 this season.

Box score

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Anderson 9, Emory & Henry 0

ANDERSON—The Trojans held the Wasps to just six hits in the shutout victory on Friday night in game one of the weekend set.

Kaleb Owens improved to 4-1 after allowing just five hits and three walks over seven shutout frames. Brady Willimas allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings of relief.

Myles Denton went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBI. Gray wells went 2 for 5 with two RBI while Ben Bullard crushed a triple and scored two runs.

Box score