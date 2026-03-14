College Baseball: NGU Drops Midweek Doubleheader; AU Spanks Chaflin

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers lost game two of the midweek set against non-conference foe Trevecca Nazarene 9-7 on Wednesday at Ray & Bea Dillard field. Boone Miller allowed four runs, walked three and hit one batter while recording one out in the Trojans explosive five-run second inning.

Connor Brinson allowed two runs over 1.2 innings and picked up the loss. Shortstop Mason Swinney hit a double, triple and knocked in three runs. Third baseman Kai Tullos went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

North Greenville (19-5, 10-3)

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Game Two

Trevecca Nazarene 5, North Greenville 1

TIGERVILLE—Joseph Yamamoto allowed four runs over three innings and the Trailblazers lost game one 5-1. Landon Peavy collected three of the Trailblazers six hits in his 3 for 3 performance.

Connot McKee knocked in the Trailblazers lone run when he reached on a fielders choice in the second. Caleb Cox threw two perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts.

Box Score

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Anderson 13, Chaflin 1

ANDERSON—A three-run bomb from Levi Medford in the bottom of the seventh walked off the Trojans run-rule victory in Anderson on Tuesday. Four Trojans pitchers threw seven innings, allowing just one run on two hits and walking two.

Brendan Clarke threw three hitless, scoreless innings and picked up his second win of the season. Left fielder Medford went 3 for 5 with two homers and 4 RBI. Right fielder Braeden Harrison went 1 for 2 with a two run triple and three RBI total. Harrison picked up his fifth stolen base of the season.

Anderson (15-8, 4-8) will play at conference foe Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday.

Box score

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UNCW 18, Charleston Southern 2

WILMINGTON—The Bucs lost to North Carolina Wilmington for the second time in three weeks, this time on Tuesday at Brooks field. Left fielder Alex Marot recorded two of the Bucs four hits. Ethan Reader and Gavin Speirs recorded both RBI for the Bucs.

Five Buccaneer pitchers combined to allow 16 hits, 10 walks and 18 earned runs. Starter Hunter Porter allowed four runs on three hits, walked four and struck out two over two innings of work. He picked up his first loss of the season.

Charleston Southern (12-4, 0-0) will host Villanova this weekend. The Bucs are 3-0 all time against the Wildcats.

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