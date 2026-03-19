College Baseball: NGU Squeaks Past North Georgia in Pitcher’s Duel

DAHLONEGA, Ga.—Connor McKee’s two run go-ahead single in the top of the ninth gave North Greenville the boost it needed to squeeze past North Georgia University 4-2 at Bob Stein Stadium Wednesday evening.

Against the Trailblazers third ranked opponent this season, the pitching staff was dominant.

Seven pitchers combined to allow just two runs on two hits while walking seven. Thomas Skipper picked up his second win of the season after recording a one-pitch out to finish off the eighth inning. Kadan Roach collected his first save of the season with a perfect two-strikeout 12 pitch ninth inning.

Shortstop Mason Swinney hit a solo shot which accounted for North Greenville’s lone extra base hit. C. J. Dean and Connor McKee picked up the Trailblazers lone multi-hit performances.

No. 10 North Greenville (22-6, 11-4) will play at Southern Wesleyan this weekend.

Box score

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Tuesday, March 17

Anderson 9, Southern Wesleyan 6

CENTRAL—The Anderson Trojans pushed past three massive errors to swipe the victory from the Warriors on Tuesday evening at Connor Field. Third baseman Myles Denton went 3 for 6 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Braeden Harrison also tripled and doubled during his 2 for 5 day. All nine Anderson batters recorded at least one hit.

Starting pitcher Luke Godwin threw four shutout innings only allowing two hits and walking two. He improved to 2-0. Walker Noland, Gray Wells and Braeden Harrison all committed errors which led to five total unearned runs from Anderson’s staff.

Anderson 16-11 (4-11) will host Emory & Henry this weekend.

Box score

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Charleston Southern 11, North Florida 6

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern’s 11-run outburst over the final three home innings propelled it to victory on Tuesday afternoon at Nielsen Field. Mason Reising homered to left center during his 1-for-4 day. Alex Marot doubled twice and drove in three runs during his 3 for 4 day.

Starting pitcher Zach Stichweh allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. Drew Dawson, Corbin Payne, Aydan Smith and Hayden Henry combined with 5.1 innings of relief without allowing an earned run (2 unearned)

Charleston Southern (14-6, 0-0) will finally open conference play this weekend with Gardner-Webb

Box score

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No. 10 North Greenville 14, Lander 4

GREENWOOD—North Greenville dominated non-conference foe Lander Tuesday after jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning at Dolny Stadium. Lane McGaha hit a grand slam while Josh Foulks hit a two-run shot. Foulks, C. J. Dean, Skyler Hegler and Mason Swinney all doubled.

Starting pitcher Thayer Tavormina allowed just one hit and struck out two over three scoreless innings. Brady Price allowed three runs (2 earned) on five hits over four innings of relief. He improved to 3-1.

Box score